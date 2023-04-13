These Dancing On Ice finalists have finally confirmed their romance

A certain Dancing On Ice pairing has finally confirmed their romance!

Reality star Joey Essex and professional skater Vanessa Bauer have quietly announced that they are in a relationship.

Sparks between the pair grew throughout their time on the ITV ice skating competition, but neither of them chose to confirm or deny the rumours of their romance – until now!

In a recent interview with The Sun, Vanessa was asked if her and Joey were officially an item, and if romance was still on the table between them.

"Me and Joey, we're doing very good – we are doing really good at the moment,” the 26-year-old beamed in response.

When she was asked if she was romantically happy, Vanessa teased: "I'm very happy."

The professional dancer, who is looking to compete in her seventh season of Dancing On Ice next January, was then asked for her honest opinion on how her new beau fared on the ice. "Joey is a very serious guy behind closed doors, he worked so hard – it's been an incredible series,” she exclaimed.

"We were close to winning but it was never about winning, we won anyway,” she added adorably.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey and German skater Vanessa first met in October of last year, as they were partnered up together for this year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

Joey and Vanessa teased their relationship during each week of Dancing On Ice. At the end of their Movie Week routine to High School Musical’s ‘Breaking Free’, the 33-year-old shocked Vanessa and the audience by giving her a quick kiss.

The couple achieved great success throughout the show and even made it all the way to the grand final, where they were beaten to the winners’ title by Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart.