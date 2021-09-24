These chickpea burgers are the perfect post-summer dinner treat!

Summer is on its way out and barbecues are far from our minds right now. We miss that summery smell, but if nothing else, we can spice up our food routine this autumn – and that doesn't have to mean getting a takeaway. This chickpea burger will be a yummy treat and something different, without the takeaway-three-times-this-week guilt!

You'll need…

1 can chickpeas

3 garlic cloves

1tsp dried oregano

1 handful fresh parsley

1/4 red onion

40g sun dried tomatoes

50g oats

50g all-purpose flour

2tbsp olive oil

50g feta cheese

First chop up your garlic cloves, red onion, fresh parsley and feta into small pieces.

Using a blender, toss in your chickpeas, garlic cloves, red onions, fresh parsley, oregano, sundried tomatoes, oats and flour and blend to create a powdery texture.

Add in your olive oil and cubed feta cheese and blend again to create a paste.

Next, form your paste into patties by rolling them into balls. Heat olive oil in a frying pan and place the balls onto it, flattening them with a spatula into patties.

Cook through and serve with a burger bun and your favourite toppings. We recommend iceberg lettuce, smashed avocado and a little of Ballymaloe’s spicy tomato relish!