These caramel and sea salt coconut macaroons are to die for!

(Serious Eats)

You'll need…

3tsp light brown sugar

1tsp sea salt

1 bag wrapped caramels

200g chocolate

200g desiccated coconut

5tbsp butter

2tbsp heavy cream

(Delish)

Put a saucepan over a medium-low heat and add in your caramel, heavy cream melted butter, brown sugar and allow them to melt together.

Add in your desiccated coconut and stir it into the mixture to create a thick consistency before taking off the heat and allowing it to cool for 10 minutes.

Scoop out small, bite-size pieces of the mixture and place them evenly spaced on a baking paper-lined tray.

Melt chocolate in a bowl and dip the macaroon bottoms in the chocolate and drizzle the remaining chocolate over it. Sprinkle with a little seas salt and pop in the fridge for 1-2 hours.

Serve and enjoy!