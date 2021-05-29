These banana-Greek yoghurt pancakes are delish!

Saturday brunch has never looked so tasty!

This banana pancake recipe is the perfect crowd pleaser for a brunch and is flourless too! Made with delicious oatmeal and Greek yoghurt, these light and tasty pancakes can be drizzled in sweet maple syrup or scatter a few strawberries or blackberries for a summery treat!

2 ripe bananas

2 eggs

150g oatmeal

50ml Greek yoghurt

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Butter

In a large bowl, mash your peeled, ripe bananas until totally broken down.

In a separate bowl add in your dry ingredients: oatmeal, cinnamon, salt and baking powder and mix them together.

In a blender crack both your eggs and pour in your mashed banana. Pulse until well blended.

Scoop in your Greek yoghurt and blend.

Add in your dry ingredients to the blender and blend until slightly runny.

Melt a little butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Using a ladle, spoon a little of the mixture in to form a pancake, flipping to cook both sides.

Serve with your favourite toppings – the banana goes really well with maple syrup, blueberry or strawberries!