These are the top 5 cities for a perfect Christmas proposal

Even though this time of year is mostly dominated by Christmas celebrations, it is also well-known for being the most popular time of year for proposals! Whether you want to pop the question at Christmas, New Year or just a spectacularly festive day in December, this time of year is certainly a romantic one to get engaged.

However, if you want to make the moment truly special for both of you, why not travel out of the country and pick a wonderfully festive city?

The experts at Aura Print have scoured through social media and comprised a list of the top five cities that are most popular for Christmas proposals.

You might already be travelling to one of these cities for a winter holiday, or you could book a last-minute trip for your special surprise. Either way, each of these places will guarantee that your Christmas proposal is a magical one.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a scroll down below, and consider one of these incredible cities as your place to pop the question:

London

You might be surprised with it being so close to home, but the number one city on the list is London! The UK’s capital city draws in huge numbers of visitors every year for its beautiful Christmas decorations, as well as its spectacular fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. From iconic locations such as Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus, there are plenty of spots for you to choose to get down on one knee!

New York

New York is renowned for its incredible Christmas cheer, and so it’s no surprise that it has ranked so highly on this list. Not only is it the setting for lots of our favourite films such as Elf and Home Alone 2, but it is also wildly popular for its abundance of festive and romantic sights. From ice skating at Rockefeller Centre to being wowed by the views in Central Park, a proposal in New York at Christmas time would certainly be one to remember.

Paris

Being the city of love, Paris has got to be popular for proposals during the most wonderful time of the year! For your Christmas break, you and your partner can enjoy a romantic cruise on the river Seine, scale the heights of the Eiffel Tower to marvel at the city’s Christmas lights, or treat yourselves to a tour of the French capital’s Christmas market. No matter where you choose to propose in Paris, you are guaranteed to have a swoon-worthy setting!

Asheville

Ranking in fourth place, the American city of Asheville has become increasingly popular as a romantic destination. Located in the state of North Carolina, the city is now beloved for its fantastic display of Christmas lights. In terms of proposal ideas, you could surprise your partner with a candlelight Christmas evening at Biltmore Estate, or an amazing view of the city’s natural beauty through one of its many hiking trails. Whatever your plans are, Asheville is a gorgeous place for a romantic Christmas getaway!

Vienna

Last but by no means least, the Austrian city of Vienna would be a delightful place to pop the question at this time of year. Both of you can enjoy a wander around the city’s renowned Christmas markets, picking up adorable, festive trinkets for one another. In the evenings, you could then treat yourselves to one of Vienna’s magical advent concerts. With its gorgeous scenery and romantic atmosphere, a Christmas proposal in Vienna could never disappoint.