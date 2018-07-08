Ireland has made it into the top 10 world experiences on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has just revealed their 2018 "Very Best of Travel", chosen by millions of travellers.

While Paris, London and Rome were appointed top destinations for 2018, the experience section includes activities taking place in USA, Canada, Italy and… Ireland.

At the tenth position, after a cooking class in Florence, a bike-tour in Berlin or a VIP experience in the Vatican, the travellers have chosen the Wild Wicklow Tour, including Glendalough from Dublin.

For €33, you can get an overview of the wild landscape of Wicklow County on a full-day guided tour. After boarding a coach bus in Dublin, the tour includes a stop at the Wicklow National Park, the monastic settlement at Glendalough, and Sally’s Gap, offering insightful commentary about each stop.

To see the full top ten, click here or scroll below:

1. Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour in Florence, Italy

2. Berlin Bike Tour, Germany

3. New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour, USA

4. Sydney BridgeClimb, Australia

5. Vatican VIP Experience: Exclusive Breakfast at the Vatican with Early Access to Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel, Italy

6. New Orleans Cooking Class, USA

7. Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance, New Zealand

8. Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Canada

9. Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus, Canada

10. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin, Ireland