These are the top 10 scariest movies perfect for horror fans

Are you in the mood for a frighteningly good horror flick? Then we’ve got the list for you!

With Halloween nearly upon us, it’s the perfect time of year to dim the lights, grab some popcorn and dive into an array of chillingly good spooky films.

If you want to spend this Halloween jumping out of your seat, then read on, as we uncover the top 10 scariest film of all time.

After crunching the data on IMDB, thortful.com has revealed that the all-time scariest film is… Alien. Surprising, huh? The 1979 sci-fi flick directed by Ridley Scott, is set in outer space, and follows a crew who are terrorised by a deadly and aggressive alien.

This is followed closely by classic horror film The Shining, featuring Jack Nicholson. Other cult classic horror films that have made the top 10 are The Exorcist, and Halloween, the franchise that features iconic serial killer, Michael Myers.

Alien (1979) The Shining (1980) Get Out (2017) The Exorcist (1973) A Quiet Place (2018) Halloween (1978) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 28 Days Later… (2002) World War Z (2013) The Conjuring (2013)

If you’re more on the wimpy side, or would like to be able to sleep at night afterwards, then don’t worry, we’ve also looked at the least scary horror films too.

According to the research, the least scary film is Prom Night. Starring Brittany Snow, the film shows an obsessed teacher released from jail, who kills Snow’s friends on (you guessed it), her Prom night.

Several supernatural films feature in the bottom 10, including The Devil Inside, Annabelle Comes Home, Boogeyman, The Unborn, and Ouijia.

Classic thriller film Jaws has been voted as the third least scariest horror film of all times, with the killer shark clearly not as scary as it was back in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Prom Night (1980) The Devil Inside (2012) Jaws 3-D (1983) The Doll Comes Home (2019) I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Boogeyman (2005) Wolf (1994) The Unborn (2009) When a Stranger Calls (2006) Ouija (2014)

Now all that’s left to do is put on your scariest costumes, and relax in front of the TV with a pumpkin-load of Halloween chocolate, as you work your way through these lists of horror films.

Happy Halloween!