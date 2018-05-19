These are the things people feel insecure about between the sheets

For those of us interested in it, sex can be completely fab. There are days when you're feeling absolutely, amazingly sexy and you cannot wait to get between the sheets with your partner(s) of choice.

However, there are some days that our insecurities hold us back from enjoying our saucy encounters to the fullest.

Body image can be a huge thing for both men and women when stripping off for sexy time.

A study conducted by Zava Med found that there are certain things that make us feel insecure and take us away from the romantic moment.

Both men and women found that their weight was on their minds just sex.

Almost three-quarters of 5,000 women in the study felt that their weight was an insecurity during sex, along with 67% of men.

55% of men were hung-up on their genitals, as were 52% of women. 23% of women also worries about how their boobs looked during sex.

All bodies are beautiful guys and gals – and it seems our partners know that.

Only 12% of men and 9% of women allow their partner's genitals to bother them, so that leaves almost 90% of men and women out there who aren't shallow when it comes to genital appearance.

As well as specific body parts, some felt self conscious about their sexual performance.

The performance anxiety impacted 675 of men and 51% of women studied, with men being 16% more likely to feel the pressure.

'This worry appears to be largely unfounded, though, as only 35 percent of men and 29 percent of women felt bothered by their partner's sexual performance,' Zava Med found.