These are the makeup trends you need to watch out for in 2023

Now that the new year is well and truly upon us, there’s nothing more we love to do than have a look through all of the anticipated trends for the next 12 months – particularly when it comes to makeup.

Although we can tend to be creatures of habit when it comes to our makeup routine, it is also incredibly enjoyable to switch things up occasionally and try out a trend that would ordinarily be out of your comfort zone.

If you’re looking for some makeup inspo to reignite your passion for makeup throughout 2023, then there are definitely some amazing trends for you to try! Below, we have set out a few of our favourites that we are beyond excited to recreate this year. Go wild, experiment, and have fun with these looks:

We’re still bejewelled

Who says that gems can only be worn during festival season? Thanks to the success of hit HBO show Euphoria, face gems and bejewelled makeup was a huge trend throughout 2022, and it is expected to continue right through 2023. Admittedly, they won’t be to everyone’s taste, but we think they’re incredibly fun to experiment with. Who doesn’t love an added bit of sparkle!

Blush, blush and more blush

‘Cold blush’ or ‘sunburnt blush’ has become a massive hit throughout the world of TikTok makeup, and we can totally see it carrying through the next 12 months. With the weather still bitingly cold as we power through wintertime, accentuating your cheeks and the tip of your nose with some blush will give you an even brighter, flushed complexion. It’s always a win-win!

Extend your wings

Over the past few years, experimentation with winged eyeliner has become more and more popular. This year, we expect that the style of a longer wing will be the trend of the season. Although winged liner doesn’t always work in our favour, we still adore playing around with it and finding new shapes to create with it – and we definitely love the look of this one!

No-makeup makeup

You know those days where you can’t be bothered to step out the door with a full face of makeup on, but you also don’t want to leave the house completely bare-faced? Well, no-makeup makeup is perfect for you! This trend is beloved by celebs such as Kendall Jenner, and it is keeping a strong hold going into 2023. It’s all about the tinted moisturiser, natural brows and a hint of gloss on the lips. Perfect!

Always glowy

Lastly, we don’t think that glowy skin will ever go out of style – and it certainly won’t this year! Whether your glowy product of choice is a beaming highlighter, a glistening powder, a radiant foundation or a shimmery setting spray, there is always something on the market to help you create that effortless, shining look. It’s especially ideal for this time of year, when there is very little sunshine around!