These are the best FOOD markets to visit if you are a real foodie

When you visit a new city/country, checking the local food market is usually a great way to discover some amazing food for a reasonable price in a fun and lively atmosphere.

Here are some of favourites, both in Ireland and abroad, that you should definitely put on your foodie bucket list.

Marchés des Enfants Rouges, Paris

From Alain Miam Miam for the best sandwich you'll ever have, to Le Traiteur Marocain for a traditional couscous, pizza, japanese or libanese delicacies, the oldest indoor market in Paris located Rue de Bretagne is a great spot for a scrumptious lunch.

Dun Laoghaire People's Park

Hot food, baked goods, art and crafts, artisan food products and seasonal produce: these are all the wonders you can find every Sunday at People's Park.

Pick up your hangover fuel, dumpling and fresh carrot 'n ginger juice, saunter down to the pier to sit an people watch while you stuff your beak. Then you can get a cheeky Teddy's before hopping on the DART home.

Foodhallen, Amsterdam

Located in a renovated tram depot, Foodhallen offers over 20 different stalls, from Michelin star concepts to international streetfood.

If you have heard of a new food trend you are dying to try, you will find it there!

English market, Cork

With its various cafes and deli’s as well as its impressive fresh food offer (from meats and fish, fruits and vegetables to cheeses, cakes and pastas) the English Market caters for all culinary tastes and all eating occasions.

Its unique atmosphere make it a mandatory stop during visit in Cork.

Times Out Market, Lisbon

The issue with the Times Out Market in Lisbon is that you will literally want to never leave this place and keep eating until they kick you out.

From chef's stalls to amazing seafood, artisan charcuterie and of course, the famous pasteis de nata, you will find the best of what Portuguese food has to offer in this popular market.

Torvehallerne Market, Copenhagen

Located in the centre of the Danish capital, this market is a real foodie temple with its 60 stands selling everything from fresh fish and meat to gourmet chocolate and exotic spices, as well as refined quick bites (the famous smørrebrøds) and the best coffee you could ever ask for.

Chelsea Market in NYC

Located in a building where the Oreo cookie was invented and produced, the Chelsea market is the best food hall in NYC, whether you are in the mood for some great seafood, fabulous tacos, sushis or tasty ice-cream.

Great Market Hall in Budapest

Opened in 1897, the biggest market hall of the city is held in a gorgeous building adorned with Zsolnay tiles

Renowned for its great variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, cheeses, baked goods, quality meat products, wines and other Hungarian delicacies, it is also a great place for some handicrafts and souvenirs and take a quick break at the food stalls where you’ll be able to try some classic Hungarian dishes, such as goulash, Hortobágyi palacsinta (meat filled pancake), or lángos.

The Galway Street Market

In the shadow of the St Nicholas Church in Galway City Centre, this adorable market offers fresh fruit and veg, fish and cheese, as well as a huge range of Irish and ethnic street food stalls.

You will also find loads of Celtic jewellery stalls, art sellers and holistic stalls that will make great presents.