These 10 places were voted most romantic, Instagrammable spots

Our summer of lovin’ has come to end as a chilly autumn takes its place.

The end of September has been full of sweater weather, and we can’t wait to cuddle up with our significant other by the fire.

Couples everywhere are already planning intimate, winter getaways full of cheesy Insta candids.

MyHolidayGuru has revealed top romantic holiday spots for lovebirds everywhere to spend some time alone together.

From alluring Paris to sun-kissed Bali, to sensational Singapore, each one of the following destinations have a certain je ne sais quoi.

1. London

Walk in the footsteps of Will and Kate! London is the most romantic Insta location in the world. The city has over 106 million posts on Instagram, specifically mentioning #love.

The London Eye, the red double-decker buses, Camden street food and selfie kisses by the Thames are among the city’s top amorous spots.

2. Paris

It’s no surprise the City of Love is in the top three. With more than 90 million geotags on Instagram, Paris is an extremely popular destination for romantic snaps.

The winning combination of striking architecture, cobbled streets, stylish restaurants and elegant café culture makes it one of the most photographed cities in the world.

3. Barcelona

#BarcelonaLove and #VivaElAmor are some of the most popular lovey-dovey tags in the Spanish city. Its glowing Mediterranean light, surrounded by dancing fountains make the perfect background for any silhouetted, kissing couples.

Barcelona has stolen many hearts and is an idyllic holiday getaway for any couple seeking a summer of romance.

4. Rome

The Colosseum, St. Peter’s Piazza and the Roman Forum are classic places for lovebirds to snap picturesque Instagram images.

There are nearly 20 million gorgeous #rome posts showcasing peoples’ adventures in front of breath-taking landmarks. Insider tip: hit up the Trevi Fountain with your partner and make a wish or two!

5. Bali

Bali is undeniably one of the most photogenic islands in the world. Imagine dreamy infinity pools spilling over into turquoise oceans and jungles encircled with lush palm trees, crystal-clear waterfalls, adorable wildlife and fiery sunsets.

Absolutely everything about Bali screams #anotherdayinparadise.

6. French Polynesia

Sculpted by sky-piercing, verdant-green peaks and lined with intense sapphire lagoons, sultry French Polynesia is a place to take it slow and experience laid-back island culture.

Take up the challenge of the best sunset picture game; you will be at it for hours on this Oceania island. Aside from your partner, you've found another sight that can take your breath away in #borabora.

7. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto defines subtle intimacy. A city like no other, each season is gorgeous in this Japanese getaway. Spring brings cherry blossoms and crowds flock to capture images of delicate pinks in seas of cherry trees.

Summer and autumn offer a splendour of vivid colours in emerald gardens, while winter offers views of snow-capped mountains. Any type of couple – culture vultures, passionate historians, foodie aficionados and adventurous souls – will be enchanted at every turn.

8. Venice

With hubby in hand, stroll through the labyrinth of colourful streets and you will soon enough find yourself snapping away numerous pics of classic Italian charms!

After you post a stunning picture with your sweetheart on a quintessential gondola down the Grand Canal, post another one of your mouth-watering pizza in stunning St. Mark’s Square. It’s a fantastic holiday for foodie duos.

9. Singapore

Singapore is not commonly thought of as a romantic destination, but its sparkling lights of #Marinabaysands and #gardensbythebay never cease to dazzle couples in love. Take a dip in one of the limitless pools you seem to find floating around the city while stealing some kisses from your sweetheart.

It is also home to venerated restaurants, beguiling rooftops, a cutting-edge skyline and architectural masterpieces.

10. English Countryside

Ah the English Countryside, a storybook of honey-hued villages, unspoilt country paths, and stone buildings that contain a toasty fireplace.

England’s rural areas are full of romance, historic charm, and quirky treasures. You are guaranteed to find inspiration in Thomas Hardy’s dreamy Dorset or get lost in the enchanting hamlets dotted throughout the Cotswolds.

These locations around the world are truly Instaworthy and capture moments of unfathomable love.