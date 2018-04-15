There’s a HUGE designer sample sale happening in Cork this week

The Irish Designer Sample Sale Event (IDSS) returns to Cork city from 5pm on Friday April 20 for its second annual showing of the very best in contemporary Irish fashion and accessory design.

The two-day extravaganza kicks off with a Sample Sale Shindig, where style-savvy shoppers will get the chance to purchase some gorgeous Irish fashion at a fraction of the retail cost.

The pieces on offer include samples used for photoshoots, prototypes for production and items previously displayed in store, as well as end of line stock.

Free and open to the general public, bargain-hunters will not only get to meet some of Ireland's best-loved designers, but they'll also be treated to complimentary drinks from Cork's Stonewell and tunes spinning into the evening.

Speaking about the event, founding member of the collective, Emma Manley, said: "I'm so excited to be coming back to St. Peter's, Cork with our Irish Designer Sample Sale for the second time, For us designers, we love meeting our customers while they shop and we talk all things fashion and Irish design!"

The event will also feature Theo & George by Philadelphia designer, Katie O'Riordan, as well as work from 2015's 'Irish Designer of the Year', Jill De Burca.

