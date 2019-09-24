There’s a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar and we gotta try it

Colin the Caterpillar has had a festive makeover and it has us feeling super merry this morning. The iconic cake is all set for the holidays after Marks and Spencer revealed his new look.

Christmas is all about treating yourself to your favourite festive goodies and this cake has topped our list.

Just look at it!

The festive hat is almost too good to eat… almost.

The Christmas cake is decorated with presents, holly, snowflakes and candy canes, which are all edible.

The chocolate cake will be available from November, so you’ll have to wait a little longer to try this festive delight.

We may have to treat ourselves to a Selection Box to keep us ticking over until then.

Is it too soon for Christmas cheer or are you ready to embrace the most wonderful time of the year?