There are colourful Repeal jumpers coming just in time for May 25th

For anyone left disappointed that they didn't manage to get their hands on a Repeal jumper – worry not.

The wonderful humans at The Repeal Project are releasing more of these important sweatshirts, and this time, in a few different colours.

"May 2nd: we release coloured jumpers. Collaborating with some amazing groups and spokespeople" they wrote on Instagram.

"This is the official big fundraiser gig for the national campaign. The final few weeks are crucial to securing a Yes vote."

The jumpers originally went on sale in the summer of 2016, and completely sold out.

The project released another batch in March, once again completely selling out!

Hence why we're counting down the days to May 2nd.

The jumpers cost 25 quid, with all proceeds going to the Abortion Rights Campaign.

While we're here, be sure to check the voting register, and get yourself ready for the referendum on May 25th.