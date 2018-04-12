There are colourful Repeal jumpers coming just in time for May 25th
For anyone left disappointed that they didn't manage to get their hands on a Repeal jumper – worry not.
The wonderful humans at The Repeal Project are releasing more of these important sweatshirts, and this time, in a few different colours.
"May 2nd: we release coloured jumpers. Collaborating with some amazing groups and spokespeople" they wrote on Instagram.
* T H A N K YOU * to all of you, who have supported us, on behalf of Anna @repealproject & Grainne @freesafelegal (The Abortion Rights Campaign) – Co- director of @together4yes we want to say a massive thank you to all of the supporters, your contributions are helping secure a YES vote. Our partner @freesafelegal was overwhelmed yesterday with the unbelievable support. Funds go directly to www.abortionrightscampaign.ie & an incredible team of volunteers are working in campaign HQ to support the demand. Thank you @kiki_na_art for the beautiful photo. Urging all our followers to follow @together4yes
"This is the official big fundraiser gig for the national campaign. The final few weeks are crucial to securing a Yes vote."
The jumpers originally went on sale in the summer of 2016, and completely sold out.
The project released another batch in March, once again completely selling out!
“It’s My Future ” Danny and his daughter Lottie Groenland marched today as did the @repealproject team to stand in solidarity with ALL victims of sexual & gender based violence/assault. #webelieveher #istandwithher . Thank you @heyrose.ie for the beautiful photo of your partner and daughter. #menforrepeal #ladsforchoice @menforrepeal
Hence why we're counting down the days to May 2nd.
The jumpers cost 25 quid, with all proceeds going to the Abortion Rights Campaign.
While we're here, be sure to check the voting register, and get yourself ready for the referendum on May 25th.