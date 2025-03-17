Thérapie Fertility sees 60% growth as demand for IVF rises in Ireland

Since opening in July 2021, Thérapie Fertility has been changing the face of assisted fertility in Ireland, through its mission of providing affordable and accessible care for all. The fertility clinic has seen a 60% increase in treatment cycles from 2022 to 2024, this significant growth confirms there is a steadily increasing demand for more accessible and affordable fertility services in Ireland.

Thérapie Fertility has provided over 5,000 families with a range of services including fertility advice, assessments and assisted reproductive treatments since opening its state-of-the-art flagship clinic in 2021 in Carrickmines, South Co. Dublin. In the three years following the successful launch, Thérapie Fertility opened an additional three satellite clinics, one in Limerick, Dundalk and most recently in Galway. Thérapie Fertility plans to open a 4th satellite clinic in Belfast in January 2025, making the business an island wide service provider.

Up to 10% of patients at Thérapie Fertility have been referrals from the HSE since the publicly funded fertility care scheme commenced in late 2023, with the first baby conceived through publicly funded IVF at Thérapie Fertility, born in August 2024. Thérapie Fertility expects this statistic to increase as the HSE gradually widens the criteria for the scheme, allowing more families to benefit.

Phillip & Kara McGlade with son Harry and Dr John Kennedy of Thérapie Fertility

Phillip McGlade opened Thérapie Fertility in 2021. After the birth of their first daughter and their own experience of fertility issues, Philip and his wife Kara decided to try IVF through Thérapie Fertility to have another child.

“I launched Thérapie Fertility because I noticed the growing need for affordable fertility services in Ireland. I had many friends who were struggling to get pregnant and who had expressed their concern at the costs that can accrue in the process of going through IVF. I just felt that it didn’t make sense – people should be able to grow their families at an affordable cost in a safe and kind environment. When we set up Thérapie Fertility, I never in a million years thought that my wife Kara and I would become patients there.

We had our first experience of miscarriage before the birth of our daughter, Madison, in February 2022. And then, while trying for our second child, Kara had another miscarriage which was really devastating. It was after that we made an appointment with Thérapie Fertility. We did up to date fertility testing, spoke to multiple doctors and nurses and even though everything was coming back normal, we were still struggling to get pregnant. We decided to go ahead with IVF as we always liked the idea of a big family and luckily after three egg collections where we managed to get four embryos, we conceived through our first embryo transfer. Our son Harry was born nine months later. Kara and I never thought we would experience fertility issues but having set the business up to help women and couples like us, it was almost serendipitous that Thérapie Fertility gave us our son.

My advice to others is always to get tested early on as the results can help couples manage their expectations and properly plan their fertility journey. We got tested before we started trying and found it very helpful as we were forewarned that we might encounter some difficulty in conceiving.” – Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic Group and Founder of Thérapie Fertility.

Thérapie Fertility’s mission and values are at the core of what the business does; being affordable, accessible, and providing evidence-based care. Over the last three years, through podcasts, free events and social channels, Thérapie Fertility’ has focused on breaking the taboo surrounding treatments and explaining the facts about fertility with real people, telling real life stories.

According to the World Health Organisation, infertility affects one in six people globally. Fertility care encompasses the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility. Thérapie Fertility are not only the most affordable fertility clinic in Ireland but are also proud to be the highest Google rated fertility clinic in Ireland.

For further information and assistance when it comes to the fertility journey, please visit www.therapiefertility.com.