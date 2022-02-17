Thérapie Fertility Clinic to host free IVF & fertility webinar

Not only are they making fertility treatments more affordable, but they are also changing the way we talk about fertility through their innovative approach to conversation about the topic. Through their podcasts, social media presence and free online events, they are breaking down the stigma that sometimes goes hand in hand with infertility in Ireland.

Each month Thérapie Fertility host a free webinar, and this month they are delighted to welcome back Dr. John Kennedy, Medical Director of the clinic and Ireland’s most successful Fertility Consultant. He will be joined by host Ranae von Meding and they will be discussing all things fertility, with a special emphasis on understanding when it’s time to seek some fertility support.

The webinar will start at 7pm and run for approximately 1 hour. There will be time at the end of the event to ask questions, or people can feel free to send in any questions they have via the Thérapie Fertility Instagram.

About Thérapie Fertility

Thérapie Fertility is Ireland’s most affordable clinic helping to make fertility treatments more accessible to every couple and individual who are either at a stage in their lives whereby they are experiencing fertility issues as well of those making a voluntary and empowering decision to plan for the future with egg freezing. They are also proud to be the Ireland’s most inclusive clinic, placing great importance on equity of care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Thérapie Fertility is a game changer for IVF and egg freezing treatments in Ireland.

Thérapie Fertility is the only Irish clinic offering a finance option, allowing people to spread out the cost of treatment, in order to help couples and individuals to have one less worry through what can be a very stressful time in their lives.

At Thérapie Fertility, patient treatment is overseen by Dr. John Kennedy, renowned Irish fertility consultant, but is led by the team of highly skilled nurses who assist patients every step of the way through their fertility journey.

Commenting on the webinar, Medical Director Dr. John Kennedy says:

“I am so proud that Thérapie Fertility are making fertility treatment available at the most affordable price. We want to help more people than ever become parents, as sadly in the past, many have been unable to access treatment due to the financial cost. Our regular free webinars, podcasts and social media presence are reaching more people than ever and opening up the fertility conversation.”

People can register to attend the free event by clicking here.