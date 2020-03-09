The world’s all time favourite Disney princess has been revealed

Over the years, Disney has created many memorable characters, but the Disney Princesses are amongst the most iconic. After all, there’s a reason why Cinderella’s castle has been used as part of the company logo for years and is the centrepiece of the Disney theme parks too!

But whether you prefer the traditional princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White, or more modern heroines such as Frozen’s Elsa, or perhaps Merida from Brave, everyone has their own favourite Disney princess.

New research using Google search data to find out the most searched for princess in every country around the world! The study also revealed the world's most-loved princess- Cinderella!

Europe was largely split between one of the classic Disney princesses, Cinderella and a much more recent favourite, Elsa of Arendelle.

Tangled’s Rapunzel was also popular in countries such as Spain, Portugal and Finland, while Italy was one of just eight countries to prefer The Little Mermaid’s Ariel.

For the countries which search data was available for, there was a fairly even split between our leading princesses, with Cinderella proving to be the most popular overall.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast took the top spot in seven countries here, more than in any other continent, with Ariel coming out top in five African nations.

The results in South America were perhaps the most surprising of all, with almost every country on the continent searching more for Rapunzel than any other Disney princess.

Who is your favourite Disney princess?