The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes shares harrowing tribute to Tom Parker

The Wanted’s Tom Parker sadly passed away earlier this week, after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour for more than a year and a half.

The dad-of-two died peacefully surrounded by his family and his bandmates on Wednesday afternoon, his wife Kelsey confirmed.

Taking the time to process this heartbreaking loss, Tom’s bandmate Nathan Sykes took to social media on Thursday evening to share a harrowing tribute, including a clip of the very last time the band performed together with Tom.

“I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever,” Nathan emotionally wrote.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.”

“Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.”

“He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life. Our lives will never be the same … Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother,” he lovingly concluded.

Announcing the tragic news of her husband’s passing on Wednesday evening, Tom’s wife Kelsey shared, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

Since then there has been an outpouring of love and support on social media from a variety of Tom’s friends and loved ones, as well as from his beloved fans .