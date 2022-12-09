The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes is engaged to girlfriend Charlotte

Congratulations are in order for The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes as he and his girlfriend Charlotte Burke are engaged to be married.

Nathan shared the wonderful news to his 480K Instagram followers by posting snaps from the romantic proposal.

One photo shows the pair embracing while Nathan holds the engagement ring box. The other is a selfie of the lovebirds gleefully smiling from ear to ear as Charlotte holds up her left hand with her dazzling engagement ring on.

The stunning location of the proposal was a picturesque beach on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

There was such a meaningful reason behind why Sykes chose to pop the big question on this beach, which he revealed in the caption of the post.

The 29-year-old explained, “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and… She Said Yes!!!”.

Friends and fans alike rushed to the comments to congratulate Nathan and his fiancée on their exciting news.

Some of the Glad You Came singer’s bandmates wished him well with Jay McGuiness writing, “You’re both so cute!”. Max George penned, “Congrats to you both!!”.

A fan of Nathan’s said, “I bet Tom is smiling up there. Happy for you Nathan, you deserve it”, while another added, “Baby Nath is getting married. Tom would be (in his Bolton accent) buzzing for you”.

The news comes after a difficult year for the group after their bandmate Tom Parker tragically passed away in March following a battle with a brain tumour.