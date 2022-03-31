The Wanted stars pay tribute to their late bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted singer Tom Parker sadly passed away yesterday afternoon at just 33-years-old, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

Tom’s wife Kelsey announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, revealing that her husband died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Taking to social media shortly afterwards, the official Instagram account for The Wanted shared a touching tribute, in honour of Tom.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” their harrowing statement read.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022,” they emotionally concluded.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran also shared a tribute of his own on his Instagram page, as his caption read, “Hey Tom, I hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage.”

Continuing, Siva lovingly wrote, “It has been an absolute pleasure Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x.”

Tom’s bandmates weren’t the only ones to share their heartfelt condolences of course, as many other celebrities and people within the music business also shared tribute posts of their own.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tweeted, “I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom. He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him will stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted.”

Actress Martine McCutcheon also reacted to the sad news, writing, “We are heartbroken." Martine's husband Jack McManus worked closely with The Wanted, but as the Love Actually actress explains, "more importantly we were all friends. @tomparkerofficial Had a zest for life that was contagious – He was the party!”

“Tom made enormous change and created awareness that was on another level for Cancer. He was brave, talented, funny, handsome, adored his family and he lit up just looking at @being_kelsey.”

“Words on here can’t begin to explain how we feel. But Tom, we were so blessed to have known you… And we are devastated you have passed over. I am sure that you are healing, watching over your family and friends and I know you will keep your loved ones safe. Your life was too brief but my goodness you shone so brightly.”

"Everyone I knew was so proud of you. You touched more hearts than you will ever know. Lots of love angel. Xxxxx Sending you love & strength @being_kelsey Here if you ever need us.”

"@maxgeorge Sending you the biggest cuddle too and thinking of you so, so much. We know how much you loved him and took care of him. We love you. Xxxxxxxxx,” Martine sweetly wrote.