The top 8 fragrances for Summer 2022.

Warm summer days: the official season of rosé, warm evening walks, picnics in the park and a new summer fragrance. And yes, having a fragrance for every season is an absolute must: after all, the changing of the seasons calls for a change in our preferred fragrance blends. Our winter perfumes are usually all about cosy notes, whilst spring perfume always smells like either freshly mowed grass or freshly cut flowers. However, the best summer fragrances capture that feeling of French Riviera vacation, sand between or toes or a warm evening breeze running through your hair. Think of these scents as warm weather in a bottle.

There are always tons of fragrances launched each year but to make your life easier, we’ve curated or go-to list, of the very best for this year.

My Way Floral, Eau De Parfum by Giorgio Armani.

My Way, unveiled in 2020, is a fragrance that conjures a new vision of femininity, that is both profound and free-spirited. This summer, Giorgio Armani has introduced My Way Floral Eau De Parfum as a new blooming, luminous and floral fragrance. A brighter and fresher facet of the original My Way Eau De Parfum, My Way Floral is captured in a new, frosted glass bottle, whose translucent finish creates a veiled look, revealing just a hint of the fragrance's delicate pink juice.

My Way Floral was created by Carlos Benaim and Pascal Gaurin. Top notes are orange blossom, bitter orange and green mandarin; middle notes are Indian tuberose and Tunisian neroli; base notes are bourbon vanilla and white musk. Giorgio Armani continues to demonstrably reduce the fragrance’s environmental impact with the launch of a refill for this new fragrance too.

With an RRP from €69, My Way Floral is available now from Brown Thomas stores and online at www.brownthomas.com, Arnotts Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie or from select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Eau des Jardins by Clarins.

A surprising combination of essential oils and plant extracts with aroma and phytotherapy benefits. The sparkling freshness of fruity zests, a captivating note of wild rose and the scent of comforting wood.

All the charm of a dream-like garden combined with the skin care benefits of beech, sorbier and blackcurrant bud extracts. Clarins Eau des Jardins moisturises, soothes and ensures beautifully soft skin. We love this scent as it is fresh and gives you such a great lift. Suitable for all skin types.

Clarins Eau des Jardins has an RRP of €44 and is available from www.clarins.ie and all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Beach Walk by Maison Margiela.

This stunning female fragrance captures the carefree bliss of a summers day on the beach which makes it perfect to wear during the daytime. It’s the memory of a warm summer’s day, a white sandy beach in the height of summer. Your feet sink into the wet sand as waves brush against your skin. The sun sinks gently through the crystal sky, the warmth balanced by the caress of a soft breeze.

This is a summer scent of that will transports you to a summer vacation memory. Pure, sunny and joyful.

This sunny and invigorating Eau de Toilette is part of the Replica collection by Maison Margiela and has an RRP of €58.00 to €116.00. You can buy now from Brown Thomas or online here.

Daisy Ever So Fresh by Marc Jacobs.

Daisy Ever So Fresh, the newest fragrance in the iconic daisy marc Jacobs collection. The new long-lasting scent exudes a burst of freshness that embodies a bright, bold attitude, overflowing with a vivacious energy and inspiring spontaneity through its youthful spirit and effervescent charm.

Daisy Ever So Fresh Eau de Parfum has a bouquet of juicy citrus notes that capture the whimsical feeling of dappled sunshine. The scent is airy, yet energetic and warm and the bottle is a reimagination of the original design for Daisy Eau So Fresh. The notes play together in brilliant harmony to deliver an enchanting and enduring perfume for women which inspires spontaneity through its youthful spirit and effervescent charm. Top notes of mandarin essence, mango & pineapple, middle notes of rosewater, orange blossom essence and base notes of cashmere woods.

With an RRP from €69, Daisy Ever So Fresh will be available from McCauley’s Pharmacies instore and online.

Good Fortune, Eau De Parfum by Viktor & Rolf.

Good Fortune is a charming floral fragrance for a new generation of women looking for purpose and united by a strong and unwavering feeling of sisterhood. Good Fortune is embodied by the multi-talented artist and visionary performer, FKA Twigs.

Bewitching and powerful, the fragrance opens with the secret alchemy of the fennel and gentian flower co-distillated as an enlivening magnetic top. A jasmine superinfusion then takes centre stage at the heart of the fragrance blooming with its velvety solar notes, while a creamy and captivating bourbon vanilla, ethically sourced in Madagascar, quietly sits at the base. And to be aligned with the long-term eco-conscious commitment of Viktor&Rolf, this refillable fragrance is also a vegan fragrance meaning no animal derived ingredients or by products have been used in its production.

RRP from €69 and is available now from Brown Thomas stores and online at www.brownthomas.com, Arnotts Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie or from select independent pharmacies nationwide.

B*Tch Please, Eau De Parfum by Confessions of a Rebel.

The moment you decide you don’t give a damn about what anyone thinks, a certain sense of freedom takes over. Calm and completely unbothered, you’re not about to let anyone try you.

In-your-face fruit notes like blackcurrant mingle with jasmine petals, weaving a decadent web tinged with an element of sass. Bold, brash, and unafraid to bare it all, creamy sandalwood and skin musk evoke a carefree, confident kind of vibe. You know exactly who you are, and you are, in fact, the f*cking boss.

This fragrance is from the woody fruity family bringing key notes of Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Jasmine Petals, Oak Moss and Creamy Sandalwood. It’s cruelty free and whilst traditionally feminine, men also love it too.

With an RRP of £105, you can buy it here confessionsofarebel.com.

Alien Goddess, Eau de Parfum by Mugler.

Introducing Alien Goddess, the new Alien feminine perfume by Mugler. Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum is a divine scent for the woman who is in perfect harmony with her body and soul. At a time when people seek light in the darkness, a solar goddess is paving the way to a miraculous but true destiny. Bringing her life-giving power and beauty to a barren planet with her golden flower as a healing gift to the world and universal call to all women.

Worn by a woman who is out of this world and whose envelops her in a luminous and warm radiance of well-being wherever she goes. Top notes are bergamot, with delightful middle notes of Jasmine and Heliotrope. Base notes are Bourbon Vanilla and Cashmeran. Simply delightful. Alien Goddess has an RRP of €71.00 – €125.00 and available to buy from Brown Thomas here.

Moonlit Camomile Night Cologne by Jo Malone.

An evening wander filled with possibility. The enchanting freshness of feathery English camomile leaves mingle with bright, white moonflowers, glimpsed in the garden after dark. Enveloped in the gentle sensuality of cocooning musk.

This fragrance has a moonflower top note which brings a beautiful ethereal softness. The heart note is English camomile – it’s fruity with slightly minty facets which adds a freshness to the fragrance. And the base note, it one of our firm favourites – white musk. That powdery and clean element which enhances the trail of the scent.

With an RRP of €122, it is available to buy from Brown Thomas here.