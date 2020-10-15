The best luxury advent calendars to invest in this Christmas

Who doesn’t love a good advent calendar? Frankly, the excitement of opening a little door each morning to an array of treats and surprises is something we wish we could carry on doing all year round.

However, that might end up being a bit pricey, especially if you’re going for some of the luxury advent calendars on this list.

In case any of you are thinking about treating yourself this December, we’ve put together the perfect list of luxury advent calendars on offer this Christmas.

While they might be hellishly expensive, they really are the gift that keeps on giving — quite literally.

ARMANI BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR – Price: €299 Worth: €390

This Christmas, Armani beauty invites you to explore their beauty and fragrance icons in the new exclusive advent calendar. Dive into the inspiring and immersive world of Giorgio Armani, discovering 24 of his most iconic products, including: Si Eau de Parfum, Lip Maestro #400 and the new fragrance Icon My Way Eau de Parfum.

JO MALONE LONDON Advent Calendar – Price: €360 Worth: Unknown

Uncover 24 scented surprises, waiting behind each door. Celebrate the season with signature scents and travel-size Bath & Body delights and add some festive flair to your space with these atmospheric home scents.

YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTE 2020 CHRISTMAS GIFTSET – Price: €225 Worth: Unknown

Discover the iconic YSL makeup, fragrance and skincare collections with the 2020 YSL Advent Calendar. Treat yourself or someone else to 21 miniature products, two full-sized goods and an additional YSL gift to delight and surprise throughout the month of December.

Molton Brown Luxury 2020 Advent Calendar – Price: €200 Worth: €341.74

Celebrate in style this year and count down to the joyful Christmas day with a sensational luxury advent calendar from Molton Brown, filled with intriguing new fragrances, bathing classics and much more. Inspired by the liberating glamour of the Roaring Twenties, this elegant calendar shimmers with holographic foil to evoke a 1920s chandelier.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar – Price: £215 Worth: £789

This year, nineteen of the twenty-five drawers include full-sized products, making it the most generous line-up to date. Among the products are an array of cult favourites from the likes of Diptyque, Hourglass and Le Labo, fresh discoveries from Beauty Hall newbies VENN, Decree and Augustinus Bader – plus more makeup must-haves in universal shades.

ATELIER COLOGNE LUXURIOUS ADVENT CALENDAR – Price: €330 Worth: Unknown

The ultimate gift this Christmas for men and women, Atelier Cologne’s luxury Advent Calendar brings together a covetable edit of the brand’s cult favourites. Inside the 24 drawers you’ll find a selection of fragrances, leather pouches and hero bath and body products to keep you smelling your best throughout the festive season.

Lancôme Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 – Price: €145 Worth: €398

In this magnificent winter wonderland dispay each wonderful house is filled with a special beauty surprise. From luxury skincare, to makeup and fragrances, the Lancôme Advent Calendar has it all!

Kiehl's 2020 Advent Calendar – Price: €99 Worth: €190 approx.

Their 2020 calendar features 23 of Kiehl's customer favourites, including Crème de Corps. Ultra Facial Cream, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and their new Vital Skin Strengthening Super Serum.