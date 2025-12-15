The Van Gogh RDS experience is back, but this time adults only

Remember that summer in 2022 when Dublin got not one but two immersive Van Gogh experiences and everyone was absolutely buzzing about them? Well, one of them is making a comeback and this time it's coming with a twist that might actually work in our favour.

The Van Gogh experience that took over the RDS back in 2022 is returning to Dublin, but this time it's adults only. Yes, you read that right. No kids. No school tours. Just grown-ups who want to spend an evening surrounded by swirling sunflowers and starry nights without someone asking for snacks every five minutes.

The Gleeson brothers, who created the original RDS show, are bringing it back as Dream Point After Dark at Dublin's Dream Point Experience in the Docklands. Running from December 19th through to January 4th, it's basically a chance to experience the Van Gogh exhibition that over 85,000 people flocked to see, but in a more intimate setting with a distinctly grown-up atmosphere.

Visitors experience an immersive Van Gogh exhibition.

What You Actually Get

Your ticket (starting at €16.72 if you book between now and December 17th using the code VANGOGH20, or €20.90 after that) gets you into Dream Point after hours, when the venue reopens from 6.30pm to 8pm for adults-only sessions.

That means full access to all those Instagram-worthy rooms you've probably seen all over your feed. The Balloon Room, the Glow Corridor, the Inflatable Forest, Ireland's largest ball pit (yes, really), and the upside-down photo space. All without having to navigate around birthday parties or school groups.

But the main event is the Van Gogh projection show. It's the same award-winning content that had people queuing at the RDS, featuring floor-to-ceiling projections of iconic works like Starry Night and Sunflowers, accompanied by immersive soundscapes. The only difference is it's been adapted for Dream Point's smaller Projection Room, which usually hosts their dinosaur show.

Visitors experience an immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibition.

"In the RDS we had scale, in Dream Point we have atmosphere," says John Gleeson, co-founder of Dream Point. "Guests can drift through glowing corridors, balloon-filled rooms and surreal sets before stepping into Van Gogh's world. It feels like a night out as much as an exhibition."

The team have reworked other elements too. The immersive lift experience has been adapted to fit with the Van Gogh theme, and the usual Draw Alive Room has been transformed into a short documentary space exploring the artist's life and work.

Why This Actually Sounds Good

Look, we love our kids but there's something to be said for an experience that's designed for adults from the start. You can take your time, have a proper wander without worrying about losing anyone in a ball pit, and actually absorb the art without constant interruptions.

Dan Gleeson, co-founder of Theatre of Light and Dream Point, puts it well: "Van Gogh Dublin was one of those rare shows people still talk to us about years later. We're excited to bring it back to Dublin in a new way, a more intimate, adults-only evening where you can wander Dream Point's rooms without the daytime chaos, then sink into the Van Gogh show with a drink in hand."

Visitors take in the immersive Van Gogh experience together.

The original show got rave reviews back in 2022. Today FM's Ian Dempsey loved it, the RTÉ Guide called it one of the summer's most popular shows, and The Irish Times praised the "split-second timing and impressive technology" while noting how Van Gogh's thick brushstrokes lend themselves perfectly to digital manipulation.

This could be a brilliant date night option or just a nice evening out with friends that doesn't involve sitting in a pub or spending a fortune on dinner. Sessions are 18+ only and they're running timed entry slots with limited capacity to keep things comfortable.

Book Now or Regret It Later

Given that this is a limited Christmas run and the original RDS show was absolutely massive, you'll probably want to book sooner rather than later. The early bird discount (20% off with code VANGOGH20) is only running until December 17th, so if you're interested it's worth grabbing tickets now.

You can book through the Dream Point website at dreampointexperience.ie. The team are expecting high demand, which makes sense when you consider over 85,000 people saw the RDS version.

And if you're wondering about the regular Dream Point experience during the day? That's still running as normal throughout Christmas with the dinosaur show and all the family-friendly stuff. They're also adding new VR motion chairs from December 22nd with separate content for kids and adults.

But for those of us who just want one evening where we can enjoy art without negotiating snack times or toilet breaks? Dream Point After Dark might be exactly what we need.