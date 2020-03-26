The top positive playlist to listen to when you’re working at home

Whilst many countries may not be officially in lockdown (yet!), the spread of coronavirus means people are having to reassess how they go about their daily lives; many are having to work from home whilst others are having to self-isolate. Remaining positive in these uncertain, ever-changing times can feel challenging.

To help the global workforce stay upbeat and focused, thortful.com have analysed Spotify data to reveal the ultimate positive playlist. The data was collected by analysing playlists with ‘Feel good’ in the title. The top songs and artists from these playlists were than analysed and collated.

Modern artists grab the top spots with American electro-pop duo Surfaces’ coming 1st with their hit ‘Sunday Best,’ and Dua Lipa coming in at number 2 with ‘Don’t Start Now.’ Meanwhile, timeless classics ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston, TOTO’s ‘Africa,’ and ‘Take on Me’ by a-ha all make it into the top 10.

So, if you’re self-isolating, or are taking measures to be safe by working from home, ensure you stay in positive spirits with thortful’s new ‘Positive Playlist’ which can be seen below:

TOP 20 POSITIVE SONGS

1. Sunday Best by Surfaces

2. Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

3. Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra

4. I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

5. Africa by Toto

6. Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz

7. Take On Me by A-ha

8. Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

9. Circles by Post Malone

10. Love Is Easy by Rex Orange County

11. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

12. Can't Stop The Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

13. Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People

14. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

15. Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

16. The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala

17. You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates

18. Happier by Marshmello ft Bastille

19. Closer by The Chainsmokers

20. September by Earth, Wind and Fire