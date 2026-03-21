The Ultimate Irish Girl’s Guide to Making Sunny Days Absolutely Perfect

Hit up Lidl’s bakery section for those gorgeous sourdough rolls, grab some strawberries (they’re always photogenic), and invest in a decent picnic blanket from Dunnes – the kind that actually repels grass stains because we’re realistic here.

Pro tip: Those glass jars everyone’s using for drinks? Save your pasta sauce jars and remove the labels. Boom – fancy drink vessels for free.

The Dress Situation

We all know the panic. The weather app says 22 degrees and you’re standing in front of your wardrobe having a full breakdown because everything is either too wintery or makes you look like you’re heading to a wedding in 2019.

Zara’s sale section is your best friend right now, and honestly, Penneys has been absolutely killing it with their summer dresses lately. Look for anything in linen or cotton that you can throw on without looking like you tried too hard.

Spontaneous Office Escapes

Picture this: you’re stuck in the office, the sun is blazing outside, and you’re having serious FOMO watching everyone’s stories of them living their best life in parks across Dublin.

Time for strategic planning. Suggest a “team meeting” in Stephen’s Green, volunteer to grab the coffee run that takes you through the sunniest route possible, or simply embrace your lunch break like it’s a mini holiday.

Keep a pair of sunglasses at your desk, and maybe invest in one of those cute canvas tote bags that can double as a beach bag when needed. You’ll thank us later.

The TikTok Trends Everyone’s Obsessing Over

Right now, everyone’s doing those aesthetic “day in my life” videos, and honestly, we’re here for it. The sunset pilates sessions, the iced coffee walks, the “getting ready for a picnic with the girls” content – it’s all very main character energy.

The cottage-core picnic aesthetic is massive right now too. Think gingham patterns, wicker baskets, and acting like you’re in a period drama while eating a Tesco meal deal in Herbert Park.

When the Sun Disappears (Because It Will)

Let’s be realistic – this is Ireland. The sun will disappear, probably mid-picnic, and you’ll be left wondering if you dreamed the whole thing.

But that’s okay! Having a backup plan means you’re not left soggy and disappointed. Download a few good podcasts, keep a light cardigan handy, and remember that even cloudy days can be cute if you have the right attitude.

The key is making the most of every sunny moment, no matter how brief. Because when the next heatwave hits and we’re all complaining about being too hot, we’ll be laughing at how dramatic we were about a bit of sunshine. Until then though, we’re absolutely milking every ray we get.