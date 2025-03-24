The ultimate guide to 50 incredible Mother’s Day 2025 gifts she’ll truly love

Irish mothers are the heart of the home – always wondering how everyone is doing, offering kind words when they’re needed most, and caring without ever expecting anything in return. They’re the ones who never forget a birthday, who make sure there’s a roast on the table every Sunday, and who somehow always know just what to say. This Mother’s Day, it’s time to turn the tables and show her just how much she means to you. Whether she loves a bit of luxury, something heartfelt, or simply time to relax, she deserves a thoughtful gift that’s every bit as special as she is.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at at The Coburg, Conrad Dublin – RRP from €50 per person

For the mum who deserves a truly special experience, Conrad Dublin’s exclusive Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at The Coburg is the perfect way to celebrate. Available for one day only on Sunday, 30th March, this elegant affair begins with a glass of chilled champagne, followed by a meticulously curated selection of sweet and savoury delights. Indulge in delicate bites like Irish smoked salmon tartar, truffle-infused egg mayonnaise, and a basil sponge with strawberry and white chocolate ganache, all crafted by expert chefs. Set in The Coburg’s refined surroundings, it’s a luxurious way to toast to treasured memories. Priced at €50 per person or €65 with champagne. Reservations essential. Book here.

Never Fully Dressed Red Bandana with Ruffle – RRP €32

For the stylish mum who loves to accessorise, the Never Fully Dressed Red Bandana with Ruffle is a chic and versatile gift this Mother’s Day. Featuring a bold red bandana print with delicate ruffle detailing, this statement piece can be worn as a neck scarf, headband, or even tied to a handbag for a touch of effortless elegance. Whether she’s dressing up a casual outfit or adding flair to an evening look, this accessory is the perfect blend of fashion and fun. A unique and thoughtful way to celebrate Mum’s signature style. Buy here.

Crystals & Co – Jodie Mama Necklace – RRP €49

For the mum who means the world to you, the Jodie Mama Necklace from Crystals & Co. is a beautifully sentimental gift this Mother’s Day. Delicately crafted with a sleek gold-plated finish, this elegant piece features the word “Mama” in a timeless script, making it a meaningful keepsake she’ll cherish every day. Whether worn alone or layered with other jewellery, its versatile and stylish design adds a touch of warmth and love to any outfit. Thoughtful, elegant and full of sentiment, it’s the perfect way to show her just how much she’s appreciated. Buy here.

L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Eau Harmonieuse Collection – RRP €95, worth €104

For the mum who adores timeless elegance, the L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Eau Harmonieuse Collection is a truly enchanting Mother’s Day gift. This beautifully crafted fragrance blends the delicate floral notes of neroli, elderflower, and orange blossom, while a sensual musk base adds warmth and depth. The set includes a 50ml Eau de Toilette, 250ml Shower Gel, and 30ml Hand Cream, all presented in a signature L’Occitane gift box. A luxurious way to wrap Mum in a scent as captivating and graceful as she is. Buy here.

The Desserts Collection by Lily O’Brien’s

This Mother’s Day, treat Mum to something irresistibly sweet with Lily O’Brien’s The Desserts Collection—a luxurious assortment inspired by the world’s most beloved puddings. She’s been your rock through thick and thin, and now it’s time to return the love with a box brimming with indulgence. From Crème Brûlée and Banoffee Pie to Key Limey Pie and Hazelnut Torte, every bite is a moment of pure bliss. Beautifully presented and available in three sizes—16, 30 or 48 chocolates—this collection is a delicious way to say thank you to the woman who deserves it all. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Clarins Extra-Firming Skincare – RRP from €70

Give your Mum the gift of radiant, youthful skin this Mother’s Day with Clarins new Extra-Firming Day and Night Creams. This expertly crafted range is designed to restore firmness, smooth fine lines, and deeply hydrate, helping skin look revitalised and refreshed. Infused with powerful botanical extracts like kangaroo flower and organic mitracarpus, these luxurious formulas boost collagen production and enhance elasticity for a visibly firmer complexion. Whether she needs all-day hydration or intensive overnight repair, these creams work in harmony with the skin’s natural renewal process. Plus, Clarins commitment to sustainability means the refillable design allows her to enjoy her favourite skincare while reducing waste. A thoughtful, results-driven gift she’ll appreciate every day. Buy here.

KEVIN.MURPHY Radiate Hydrate Set – RRP €75 (Worth €115)

For the mum who loves luxuriously soft, hydrated hair, the KEVIN.MURPHY Radiate Hydrate Set is the ultimate Mother’s Day treat. This deeply nourishing trio restores moisture, shine, and vitality to dry or brittle hair without weighing it down. Whether she’s battling the effects of heat styling, winter weather, or general dehydration, this set revitalises and strengthens for silky, bouncy locks full of life. Infused with powerful hydrating ingredients, it leaves hair smooth, glossy, and effortlessly manageable—because every mum deserves a good hair day, every day. Buy here.

Little Light Jewellery Cherish Necklace – RRP €59

For the mum who is your guiding light, the Little Light Cherish Necklace is a heartfelt gift she’ll treasure forever. Designed as a symbol of love, strength, and the unbreakable mother-child bond, this exquisite heart-shaped pendant holds a delicate star, representing a mother’s constant presence and wisdom. Plated in 14ct gold over sterling silver, it’s a timeless piece to be worn close to the heart, reminding her of the love and gratitude that surrounds her every day. Each necklace comes with a beautifully written poem, making this a truly meaningful keepsake. Limited stock available—order now to ensure delivery in time for Mother’s Day. Buy here.

Trinny London Feel Effortless Gift Set – RRP €80

Give Mum the gift of glowing confidence this Mother’s Day with the Trinny London Feel Effortless Gift Set, a perfectly curated duo designed to simplify her beauty routine while delivering stunning results. Featuring the BFF De-Stress tinted serum and the bestselling Lip2Cheek multitasker, this set is all about radiance with ease. The lightweight BFF De-Stress hydrates and evens out skin tone for a natural, luminous finish, while the Lip2Cheek adds a pop of flattering colour to lips and cheeks with one effortless swipe. Housed in Trinny’s signature chic packaging, it’s the ideal treat for busy mums who want to feel polished in minutes. Buy here.

Lindt LINDOR Mother’s Day Collection – RRP from €10.50

For the mum who deserves pure indulgence, Lindt LINDOR is the perfect way to add a touch of bliss to her special day. Whether it’s the beautifully decorated LINDOR Heart-Shaped Box (€13.00) filled with irresistibly smooth milk chocolate truffles or the LINDOR Assorted Cornet (€10.50) featuring a mix of Milk, White, Dark, and Hazelnut flavours, there’s a delicious treat for every taste. Crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers with the finest ingredients, each chocolate melts effortlessly for a moment of pure, velvety delight. A luxurious and heartfelt way to show Mum just how much she means to you. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

OCosmedics Radical Cleanse Set – RRP €110

For the mum who loves glowing, healthy skin, the OCosmedics Radical Cleanse Set is the perfect skincare upgrade this Mother’s Day. This three-step detoxifying trio deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and protects, leaving skin refreshed, radiant, and nourished. The Multi-Functional Peel gently removes dead skin cells for a smooth, bright complexion, while the Micellar Treatment Gel effortlessly lifts away makeup and impurities without stripping moisture. Finishing with the Gentle Antioxidant Formula, Mum’s skin will be shielded from environmental stressors, keeping it hydrated and youthful. A luxurious skincare ritual she’ll love every day. Available from all good retailers nationwide. Buy here.

Jo Browne Gift Set from Standún – RRP €49.99

Show your love for Mum this Mother’s Day with a heartfelt gift from Standún in Spiddal, a family-owned destination celebrating Irish craftsmanship with a beautiful selection of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty gifts. This decadent and luxurious treat to nourish and pamper your mum’s skin, morning and night, wrapped up in a beautiful gift box. The Day oil contains exotic mangosteen oil, while a blend of pure essential oils to destress, uplift, and brighten your mood. Unwind and ensure a peaceful night's sleep with the Night oil, containing calming blend of lavender, jasmine, and other relaxing scents. Purchase these beautiful gifts, and more, via www.standun.ie, or by visiting their stores in Spiddal and Oughterard, Galway.

Rosalique Miracle Collection Gift Set – RRP €88.95, worth €109.85

For the mum who deserves glowing, healthy skin, the Rosalique Miracle Collection Gift Set is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Specially formulated for sensitive and redness-prone skin, this luxurious trio soothes, protects, and perfects with award-winning skincare. The 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 (30ml) provides instant coverage, long-term skin benefits, and high-level sun protection, while the 3-in-1 Balm Cleanser (100ml) gently removes makeup and doubles as a nourishing mask. To complete the routine, the Soothing Night Cream (50ml) works overnight to calm, hydrate, and restore balance. Vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested, this is the ultimate gift for radiant, confident skin. Available from Rosalique.ie and pharmacies nationwide.

LUNA Professional Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner – RRP €14.00 each

For the mum who loves fuller, healthier-looking hair, the LUNA Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Specially formulated for fine or thinning hair, this duo boosts volume, promotes hair growth, and adds thickness to every strand. The shampoo gently cleanses while strengthening and revitalising, and the lightweight conditioner provides deep hydration without weighing hair down. The result? Thicker, fuller, and more voluminous locks with every wash. A thoughtful, salon-quality gift for the mum who deserves to feel her best. Buy here.

Haumea Skincare RF Supersculpt Pro – RRP €275

Give the gift of radiant skin and cutting-edge self-care this Mother’s Day with the Haumea RF Supersculpt Pro, the latest innovation from Ireland’s award-winning skincare brand. Designed by expert facialist and founder Anna Forde, this sleek, salon-grade device brings together four powerful technologies—Radio Frequency, EMS, Red LED Light Therapy, and Multi-Frequency Vibrations—to lift, brighten, and rejuvenate from the comfort of home. Whether she wants to reduce fine lines, boost collagen, sculpt facial contours or simply glow, the Supersculpt Pro offers two targeted modes for visibly transformative results. It’s the ultimate pampering tool for mums who deserve a little luxury, every day. Buy here.

Dermalogica Dynamic Defense Duo – RRP €93, normally €136

This Mother’s Day, treat her to radiant, protected skin with the Dermalogica Dynamic Defense Duo—a powerful skincare set that combines science, luxury, and results. Featuring the much-loved Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 and a free travel-sized version, this duo is perfect for mums who love to care for their skin but need something simple, effective, and nourishing. Packed with peptides, antioxidants, and broad-spectrum sun protection, it works to smooth fine lines, firm the skin, and defend against premature ageing—all while keeping her complexion hydrated and glowing. Ideal for everyday use and travel alike, it’s a thoughtful beauty gift she’ll reach for time and time again. Buy here.

TASSIMO by Bosch Style Coffee Machine at Currys.ie – RRP €129.99

The TASSIMO by Bosch Style Coffee Machine is the perfect gift for the mum who loves her coffee, but is short on time. Intellibrew technology means this coffee machine uses just the right amount of water at the perfect temperature. There are over 50 varieties of T DISCs so she’s got plenty of choice. There will be no wasted energy thanks to the automatic shut-off and the adjustable cup stand makes it easy to fit it under the nozzle. Buy from Currys here.

Michael Kors Lyra Small Zebra-Print Pouchette at Kildare Village – RRP €325, village price €149

For the mum who loves a bold statement piece, the Michael Kors Lyra Small Zebra-Print Pouchette is a chic and timeless gift this Mother’s Day. Crafted from luxe calf hair with a striking zebra print, this stylish mini bag adds instant glamour to any outfit. Its sleek silhouette and compact size make it perfect for evenings out or effortlessly elevating daytime looks. Finished with elegant gold-tone hardware and a detachable strap for versatile styling, it’s a sophisticated yet practical addition to Mum’s wardrobe. A standout accessory she’ll treasure. Available from the Michael Kors Boutique at Kildare Village.

Image Skincare Balancing Glow Trio – RRP €132 (Worth €197)

For the mum who loves radiant, healthy skin, the Image Skincare Balancing Glow Trio is the ultimate Mother’s Day treat. This expertly curated set brightens, balances, and protects, featuring the ILUMA® Intense Brightening Serum to target dark spots, the DAILY PREVENTION Sheer Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 for lightweight sun protection, and a free ORMEDIC® Balancing Facial Cleanser to gently refresh and restore the skin. Beautifully boxed and complete with a complimentary Image cosmetic bag, this luxurious trio delivers a spa-like skincare experience at home. A thoughtful way to pamper Mum with glowing results. Available to buy here.

Dylan Oaks 3cm Letter Bar Necklace – RRP €49

For the mum who loves jewellery with meaning, the Dylan Oaks 3cm Letter Bar Necklace is a beautifully personal gift this Mother’s Day. Crafted in sterling silver or 14ct gold plating, this sleek, contemporary piece can be engraved with her children's names, a special date, or a heartfelt message—creating a timeless keepsake she’ll cherish forever. Designed to be worn every day, it’s both stylish and sentimental. Each necklace comes elegantly presented in a signature Dylan Oaks gift box and bag, ready to make her day extra special. Personalise in-store in just 20 minutes – visit Dylan Oaks in-store at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin, and Castle Street, Belfast or shop online here.

Max Factor Mother’s Day Beauty Collection – RRP from €12.99

For the mum who loves a touch of effortless glamour, Max Factor’s latest beauty essentials make the perfect Mother’s Day gift. The False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara (€16.46, Refill €10.99) delivers bold volume and length while conditioning lashes for a feather-light feel. Paired with the Miracle Pure Lip Enhancer (€12.99)—a hydrating, plumping formula enriched with skincare-inspired ingredients—Mum can enjoy a naturally radiant look with minimal effort. Thoughtfully designed for beauty lovers and everyday elegance alike, these timeless classics will keep her glowing all day long. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Avant Wellness Home Spa Set – RRP €137 (worth €367)

For the mum who deserves a little luxury, the Avant Wellness Home Spa Set is the perfect way to bring the spa experience to her doorstep. This indulgent skincare collection is designed to nourish, relax, and rejuvenate, transforming her daily routine into a moment of self-care. Featuring a selection of expertly formulated products enriched with potent botanicals, vitamins, and active ingredients, this set helps to hydrate, soothe, and restore the skin while promoting overall well-being. Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, it’s a thoughtful treat for a mum who loves to pamper herself. Buy here.

Max Benjamin, White Lilies and Persian Roses Candles and Diffusers – RRP Candle €14, Diffuser €17.50

This Mother’s Day, give the gift of luxury with Max Benjamin’s Persian Rose and White Lilies collection. Inspired by the Rose Festival of Kashan, these fragrances evoke warmth, relaxation, and elegance. Presented in 210g candles and 150ml diffusers, these Wicklow-made creations provide a long-lasting scent experience. Retailing at €14 for candles and €17.50 for diffusers, they offer a thoughtful and affordable way to celebrate. Surprise her with a gift that enhances her space and brings tranquillity. Buy here.

Holos Hydrate & Firm Gift Set – RRP €74

Give Mum the gift of radiant, nourished skin this Mother’s Day with Holos’ Hydrate & Firm Gift Set, a luxurious duo designed to deeply hydrate and firm. Featuring the award-winning This is More Facial & Eye Serum (30ml) and Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream (100ml), this plant-powered set is packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and essential fatty acids to support skin elasticity and hydration. Handmade in Wexford, Holos Skincare is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, gluten, and alcohol, making it a thoughtful and ethical choice. Beautifully packaged and worth €90, it’s the perfect way to pamper Mum while supporting Irish-made skincare. Buy here.

L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Trilogy – RRP €220, worth €256

For the mum who deserves the very best in skincare, the L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Trilogy is the ultimate Mother’s Day indulgence. Powered by Immortelle essential oil and backed by six registered patents, this luxurious anti-ageing trio works to lift, firm, and brighten for a youthful, radiant complexion. The award-winning Immortelle Divine Cream (50ml) deeply hydrates and reduces fine lines, while the Divine Serum (30ml) targets wrinkles and uneven skin tone. Completing the set, the Divine Eye & Lips Contour (15ml) visibly smooths and rejuvenates delicate areas. A transformative skincare experience, beautifully packaged and ready to gift. Buy here.

Living Proof Scalp Care Density Serum – RRP €42.50

For the mum who wants thicker, healthier-looking hair, the Living Proof Scalp Care Density Serum is a game-changing gift this Mother’s Day. Clinically proven to reduce shedding, boost hair density, and promote new growth, this lightweight serum works in as little as 90 days to minimise the appearance of greys and strengthen hair from the root. Perfect for anyone looking to revitalise their hair, it leaves strands fuller, stronger, and healthier-looking over time. A thoughtful, science-backed beauty treat she’ll love. Buy here.

FITBIT Charge 6 Fitness Tracker – RRP €159

Get her fitness journey back on track with the Fitbit Charge 6. It has a whopping 7 days of battery life so you can track an entire weeks' worth of data without running out of juice. Even when she’s asleep, the Fitbit is monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and more, for a well-rounded overview of her health. Buy from Currys here.

ASAP Triple Treat Set – RRP €110

For the mum who loves simple yet effective skincare, the ASAP Triple Treat Set is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. This bestselling trio is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and protect, delivering a radiant, healthy complexion every day. The C2O Cream to Oil Cleanser (200ml) melts away makeup and impurities while nourishing the skin, the Daily Exfoliating Facial Scrub (200ml) buffs away dead skin cells for a smoother, brighter look, and the SPF50+ Moisturising Defence (75ml) provides all-day hydration and sun protection. Complete with a free Daily Facial Cloth, it’s a luxurious yet effortless routine for glowing skin. Buy here.

Foraois Self Care Box by DUINE – RRP €75

For the mum who deserves a moment of pure tranquillity, the Foraois Self Care Box by DUINE is a beautiful way to encourage rest and relaxation this Mother’s Day. Inspired by the soothing essence of the forest, this thoughtfully curated set includes a Shea Butter Bath Bomb, a hand-poured scented soy candle, a tea brewing kit with aromatic spearmint leaves, and a guided meditation to promote deep relaxation. Complete with a sensory guide for a truly immersive self-care ritual, it’s a meaningful gift designed to nourish both body and mind. A perfect way to show Mum you care. Buy here.

SEA+SOLU Moisture Melt Shampoo & Conditioner – RRP €26.95 each

Treat Mum to the ultimate haircare upgrade this Mother’s Day with SEA+SOLU’s luxurious new Moisture Melt Shampoo and Conditioner. Expertly formulated with powerhouse ingredients like fermented rice water, hyaluronic acid, and deep-sea magnesium, this duo deeply nourishes, strengthens, and hydrates hair from root to tip. The sulphate-free shampoo reinforces damaged strands, while the silicone-free conditioner enhances shine and scalp health for effortlessly radiant hair. Created by Irish entrepreneur Sinéad Asple, SEA+SOLU combines plant-based innovation with world-class science for salon-quality results at home. Available now in Avoca Stores, Meaghers Pharmacy or buy here.

Ella & Jo Mother’s Day Bundle – RRP €75 (Worth €101)

For the mum who deserves a little indulgence, the Ella & Jo Mother’s Day Bundle is the ultimate skincare treat. Designed to cleanse, nourish, and rejuvenate, this beautifully presented gift set transforms her daily routine into a moment of self-care. It includes the Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm, a luxurious formula that dissolves makeup while conditioning the skin, the Plump & Protect Day Cream with SPF 30 to hydrate and shield against ageing, and a Mini Relax & Renew Night Cream, infused with Bakuchiol for overnight skin renewal. A gentle cleansing mitt completes this pampering set, ensuring Mum enjoys radiant, healthy skin every day. Limited edition – order now while stocks last! Buy here.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray – RRP €30

For the mum who loves sleek, frizz-free hair, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. This award-winning anti-frizz treatment creates a lightweight, humidity-resistant barrier, keeping hair smooth, glossy, and silky for days—even through multiple washes. Activated by heat during blow-drying, it protects against moisture, repels frizz, and enhances shine, all without weighing hair down. Vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for all hair types, including coloured and keratin-treated hair, it’s the ultimate salon-worthy secret for a flawless finish. Buy here.

Avoca Love Note Diffuser – RRP €35

For the mum who fills your life with warmth and love, the Avoca Love Note Diffuser is a beautifully fragrant way to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day. Delicately blended with soft floral and fruity notes, this elegant diffuser creates a calming and uplifting atmosphere in any home. Housed in a stylish glass bottle with natural reeds, it provides a long-lasting, subtle scent that Mum can enjoy for weeks. Thoughtfully crafted and presented in a charming gift box, it’s a heartfelt way to bring a little everyday luxury into her space. Buy here.

Act+Acre 3% Stem Cell Peptide Treatment – RRP €129

For the mum who loves luxurious, science-backed haircare, Act+Acre’s 3% Stem Cell Peptide Treatment is the ultimate gift for healthier, fuller hair. This cutting-edge formula harnesses the power of plant-based stem cells and peptides to strengthen strands, promote hair growth, and improve scalp health. Designed to boost density and vitality, it’s perfect for mums looking to rejuvenate their hair with salon-quality results at home. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this advanced treatment is a game-changer for thinning or weakened hair. A thoughtful, high-performance beauty gift she’ll truly appreciate. Buy here.

The Mammy’s Day Box – RRP €60

For the mum who deserves a little taste of home, The Mammy’s Day Box from The Paddy Box is the perfect way to bring a smile to her face this Mother’s Day. Packed with Irish favourites, this carefully curated gift includes Butlers chocolates, Barry’s Tea, Cadbury treats, and a ‘Best Mammy Ever’ mug, along with luxurious scented goodies to help her unwind. Whether she’s near or far, this heartfelt box delivers comfort, nostalgia, and a whole lot of love in every bite and sip. A thoughtful way to spoil Mum with all her favourites. Buy here.

CurlyCo Haircare – RRP various

For the mum who embraces her natural curls, CurlyCo’s expertly formulated haircare is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Designed to define, hydrate, and enhance curls, waves, and textured hair, this Irish brand’s nourishing products bring salon-quality results straight to her routine. From the Curly Defining Shampoo & Conditioner for soft, bouncy locks to the Curly Hold Gel & Defining Mousse for frizz-free styling, every product is crafted with high-quality, natural ingredients—free from sulphates, silicones, and parabens. Thoughtful and effective, this is self-care for curls at its finest. Available online and in select Irish retailers. Buy here.

Decathlon Vibrating Electronic Massage Tool – RRP €10

For the sports-mad mum who’s always on the go, this massage duo from Decathlon is the perfect way to help her relax and recover. The Vibrating Electronic Massage Tool (€10) delivers deep muscle relief, easing post-workout tension and promoting faster recovery, while the Natural Massage Oil (€9)—infused with nourishing essential oils—enhances relaxation and soothes tired muscles. Whether she’s an athlete, a gym enthusiast, or simply loves an active lifestyle, this thoughtful gift will help her unwind and recharge after every session. A practical and indulgent way to show you care. Buy here.

Me to You MYO Macramé Hanging Plant Pot from Very.ie – RRP €12.99

For the green-fingered mum who loves adding a touch of nature to her home, the Me to You MYO Macramé Hanging Plant Pot is a perfect Mother’s Day gift. This DIY craft kit lets her create a beautifully woven macramé plant hanger, adding a stylish boho touch to any space. Whether she’s a plant enthusiast or enjoys a bit of creative downtime, this thoughtful gift combines relaxation and décor in one. A lovely way to personalise her home while celebrating her love of greenery. Buy here.

Sundae Berry Exfoliating Body Wash – RRP €18

For the mum who loves a luxurious, spa-like shower experience, the Berry Exfoliating Body Wash is a perfect Mother’s Day treat. Infused with natural fruit extracts, this indulgent formula gently buffs away dead skin cells, leaving skin silky smooth, refreshed, and radiant. Its rich, berry-infused scent transforms every shower into a moment of relaxation, while its exfoliating properties help to revitalise and soften the skin. A thoughtful and pampering gift that brings everyday indulgence to her self-care routine. Buy here.

Mother's Day Cushions by Lidl – RRP €7.99

Lidl Ireland is celebrating Mother’s Day this March as stores nationwide will have a gorgeous selection of gifts and fresh flowers to spoil the special lady/ ladies in your life. Whether your mum loves a beautiful ornate mug, a fresh bunch of flowers, themed card, or scented candles. Lidl is the perfect place to pick up an affordable but luxury gift to treat your mum this year with prices starting at just €1.29. Gift some comfort this Mother’s Day with a choice of Lidl’s decorative Mother’s Day Cushions just €7.99 each. With three different options customers can choose between “#1 Mum”, “Best Mam” and “Mum in a Million” you’re bound sure to find the perfect match. Available across all Lidl stores from Thursday 20th March.

KASH Beauty ‘Designed by You, Loved by Mum’ Bundle – RRP €70 (Worth €150)

For the mum who loves a touch of glam, KASH Beauty’s limited-edition Mother’s Day bundle is the ultimate beauty treat. Featuring a curated selection of best-selling and brand-new essentials, this stunning collection includes the Copper Crush Palette, a warm-toned mix of mattes and shimmers, the universally flattering Bliss Lipstick & Liner Duo, the glow-boosting Radiant Canvas Primer, the soft-focus Setting Powder, and the brand-new Pink Soda Blush Duo for the perfect fresh flush. Presented in a luxurious faux leather makeup bag, which can be personalised with bespoke embroidery, this is a one-of-a-kind gift for beauty-loving mums. Available from March 12th while stocks last. Buy here.

Bumble and bumble Thickening Trial Pack – RRP €42.50

For the mum who loves big, voluminous hair, the Bumble and bumble Thickening Trial Pack is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. This three-piece set from the brand’s iconic Thickening Collection delivers soft, touchable volume with long-lasting fullness. The Volume Shampoo and newly upgraded Volume Conditioner create lightweight body and movement, while the Thickening Spray boosts the look of hair thickness for the ultimate lush blow-dry. Whether she’s looking to enhance fine hair or add extra oomph to her style, this set delivers salon-worthy results at home. Buy here.

The Book Resort Mother’s Day Gift Box – RRP various

For the mum who loves to unwind with a great book, The Book Resort Mother’s Day Gift Box is the perfect cosy treat. Thoughtfully curated to bring relaxation and indulgence, each box includes a carefully chosen book, luxurious Irish chocolate, and beautifully crafted self-care treats like scented candles or pampering skincare. Whether she enjoys romance, thrillers, or contemporary fiction, this personalised gift ensures she has everything she needs for a perfect night in. Hand-packed in Waterford and delivered nationwide, it’s a heartfelt way to spoil Mum this Mother’s Day. Buy here.

Human+Kind Body Essentials Duo – RRP €34.95

For the mum who deserves a spa-like escape at home, Human+Kind’s Body Essentials Duo is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. This luxurious set features the Fresh Botanical Body Scrub, enriched with bamboo extract and vitamin E to gently exfoliate and refresh, along with the indulgent Signature Blend Body Soufflé, packed with shea butter and apricot kernel oil for deep hydration and silky-soft skin. Paired with a luxury shower accessory, it transforms her daily routine into a pampering ritual. Vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged, it’s a thoughtful gift that’s kind to both Mum and the planet. Buy here.

Bellamianta Mother’s Day Bundle – RRP €54.99 (Worth €114.56)

For the mum who loves a flawless glow, Bellamianta’s customisable Mother’s Day Bundle is the ultimate beauty and tanning treat. Elegantly presented in a signature gift box, this luxurious set includes a selection of award-winning skincare, tanning, and makeup essentials. Featuring the Lash Illusion Tubing Mascara, a Speakeasy Lipstick in her shade of choice, the Tan Dreams Sleep Mask, the Butter Me Up Body Butter, and a customisable Bellamianta Tan with a Luxury Tanning Mitt, it’s everything she needs for radiant, pampered skin. Thoughtfully curated and saving 48% on individual prices, it’s the perfect gift for the beauty-loving mum. Buy here.

Moonpig Mother’s Day Gifts & Cards

Make your Mum’s day extra special with a personalised gift from Moonpig, the ultimate destination for thoughtful Mother’s Day surprises. From custom photo cards to beautiful flowers, luxury chocolates, and pampering gift sets, there’s something to suit every mum’s style. Choose from a wide range of unique and heartfelt options, including personalised keepsakes and indulgent hampers, all delivered straight to her door. Whether she loves a sentimental touch or a fun and quirky surprise, Moonpig makes it easy to show how much you care. Order now to ensure the perfect gift arrives in time for Mother’s Day. Buy here.

Plush Slippers by ALDI – RRP €5.99

Encourage your Mum to put her feet up this Mother’s Day with a pair of plush slippers. These super comfy slippers are perfect for popping on after a long day or lounging around the house at the weekends. Mother’s Day gifts arrive in ALDI stores nationwide from March 16th.

Kilkenny Design, Bethany Purse – RRP €29.95

Treat Mum to a stylish and practical accessory this Mother’s Day with the Bethany Nylon Zip Around Purse in the elegant Lavender Haze print. Designed for everyday ease, this beautifully crafted purse offers a perfect balance of fashion and functionality. The soft yet durable nylon material makes it lightweight and long-lasting, while the zip-around design ensures her essentials stay secure. With plenty of compartments for cards, cash, and coins, it’s as practical as it is chic. The delicate floral-inspired print adds a touch of timeless charm, making it a versatile piece she’ll love to carry. A thoughtful gift that combines beauty and practicality effortlessly. Buy here.

Eminence Barbados Cherry Enzyme Cleansing Powder – RRP €69

Give Mum the gift of radiant, glowing skin this Mother’s Day with Eminence Organic Skin Care’s latest innovation, the Barbados Cherry Enzyme Cleansing Powder. This luxurious powder-to-foam cleanser is infused with vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry and Kakadu plum, gently exfoliating and deeply cleansing to reveal a refreshed, luminous complexion. With the power of natural enzymes from kiwi and papaya, it effectively smooths and brightens while being gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types, including those prone to rosacea or irritation. Eminence’s commitment to sustainability means every purchase supports reforestation efforts, making this not just a pampering treat but a gift that gives back. A little goes a long way, ensuring Mum enjoys this organic luxury for months to come. Available from www.eminence.ie.

Avoca Pink Tulip Cotton Pyjama Set – RRP €79.95

For the mum who loves cosy comfort, the Avoca Pink Tulip Cotton Pyjama Set is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Made from soft, breathable cotton, this beautifully designed set features a delicate tulip print in soft pink tones, bringing a touch of elegance to bedtime. The relaxed fit ensures ultimate comfort, whether she’s enjoying a lazy morning with a cup of tea or winding down after a long day. Thoughtfully crafted and effortlessly stylish, these pyjamas make a gorgeous gift that Mum will love to wear again and again. Buy here.

Neutrogena®, Retinol Boost Serum – RRP €34.99

The Retinol Boost Serum improves tone and texture to help the skin glow, while targeting multiple visible signs of ageing – including fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation spots and a lack of firmness. The powerhouse ingredient – Pure Retinol – is a dermatologist-proven form of Vitamin A. Proven to stimulate cell renewal at the skin’s surface, it also works to increase collagen production. As cells renew, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalised, and fine lines, dullness, wrinkles, and pigmentation spots are improved. Myrtus Plant Extract boosts Retinol’s effectiveness by 83%, while Hyaluronic Acid hydrates, plumps, and replenishes the skin for a smoother, healthier look. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Green Angel Timeless Beauty Gift Set – RRP €39

Give Mum the gift of luxurious self-care this Mother’s Day with Green Angel’s Timeless Beauty Gift Set, a stunning four-piece skincare collection infused with the nourishing power of Irish seaweed and pure essential oils. Featuring the award-winning Seaweed & Collagen Face Cream (50ml) for hydration and anti-ageing benefits, plus Seaweed & Argan Body Oil (200ml), Seaweed Foot Cream (50ml), and Ylang-Ylang Hand Cream (30ml), this beautifully curated set is perfect for pampering from head to toe. Presented in a chic cosmetic bag and worth €100, it’s an incredible gift at just €39. Thoughtfully crafted in Ireland, this limited-edition set is sure to sell out fast. Buy here.

NJO Designs Mother’s Day Collection – RRP various

For the mum who deserves a timeless and personal treasure, NJO Designs' Mother’s Day collection offers beautifully crafted jewellery designed to be cherished forever. Featuring engraved disc pendants in 9ct gold or sterling silver, each piece can be personalised with names, initials, or special dates to create a unique keepsake. Thoughtful touches like delicate baby feet pendants make this collection perfect for new mums, while elegant earrings and bracelets add a touch of luxury to any jewellery box. With a commitment to sustainability and skilled craftsmanship, NJO Designs ensures every piece is as meaningful as the woman wearing it. Ships worldwide with 2-day delivery in Ireland. Shop here.

Lane7 Mother’s Day Experience – Free Margarita for Mum!

For the mum who deserves a night of fun, laughs, and a little friendly competition, Lane7 Dundrum is the ultimate Mother’s Day outing. Forget the predictable gifts—this year, treat her to boutique bowling, retro arcade games, beer pong, and shuffleboard, all topped off with a complimentary margarita on the house. Whether she prefers it shaken, stirred, or spicy, she’ll be sipping in style while enjoying the buzzing atmosphere, killer cocktails and a playlist that slaps. Perfect for mums, stepmums, nans, or any mother figure who loves a good time. Book now for a Mother’s Day she won’t forget (even if the margaritas say otherwise!). Book here.

Aqua Sana Forest Spa Mother’s Day Experience – RRP from €79

For the mum who deserves pure relaxation, Aqua Sana Forest Spa in Longford is the perfect Mother’s Day retreat. Nestled in a tranquil forest setting, this award-winning spa blends nature and wellness, creating the ultimate escape from everyday life. Treat her to an Afternoon Tea Spa Escape, which includes access to the luxury spa, a 20-minute Natural Glow Express Facial, and a delicious Afternoon Tea in the Vitalé Café Bar. For an even deeper retreat, indulge in an overnight spa break, complete with two days of spa access, gourmet dining, and luxurious accommodation. Prefer something flexible? Aqua Sana gift vouchers, starting from €79, allow her to unwind at her own pace. The perfect way to show your appreciation. Book here.

Lidl Mother’s Day Flowers – RRP from €4.99

Surprise Mum with a stunning bouquet from Lidl’s fresh flower collection, available from Wednesday, 26th March. For a lush and elegant gift, the Magnificent Mum Bouquet (€19.99) features pastel chrysanthemums, daisies, roses, and dahlias, while the Mother’s Day Spectacular (€39.99) is a vibrant showstopper presented in a golden embossed gift box. The Best Mother Aqua Bouquet (€29.99) offers a graceful mix of roses, lilies, and carnations, and the Elegance Bouquet (€19.99) blends delicate whites, purples, and pinks. On a budget? The My Mummy Bouquet (€4.99) is a charming, affordable option bursting with colour. A thoughtful and beautiful way to show your love. Available across all Lidl stores from Thursday 20th March.

Remington PROluxe Heated Rollers – RRP €64.99

For the mum who loves effortlessly glamorous hair, the Remington PROluxe Heated Rollers make the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Designed with OptiHeat Technology, these innovative rollers heat both the rollers and clips, creating long-lasting, salon-worthy curls in just 5 minutes. With 20 velvet-flocked rollers in two sizes, she can achieve a mix of soft waves and defined curls, tailored to her style. The ceramic heated clips ensure a secure hold, while the compact storage case keeps everything tidy. Whether she’s getting ready for a special occasion or adding a touch of everyday elegance, these rollers make styling easy and luxurious. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan Airbrow Precision Pencil – RRP €15

For the mum who loves effortless, perfectly shaped brows, the LUNA Airbrow Precision Pencil in Deep Brunette is a must-have beauty essential. Featuring an ultra-fine tip, this long-lasting brow pencil mimics natural hair strokes for a flawless, defined look, while the built-in spoolie allows for easy blending and a professional finish. Whether she prefers soft, natural brows or bold, sculpted arches, this pencil makes achieving all-day perfection effortless. A thoughtful and practical gift for the beauty-loving mum. Buy here.

Bare by Vogue Body Illuminator – RRP €25

For the mum who loves a radiant, sun-kissed glow, the Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like Goji Berry, Pomegranate, and Vitamins A & C, this luxurious formula nourishes, hydrates, and enhances skin’s natural radiance. Whether she’s looking for a subtle shimmer or a luminous, bronzed finish, this lightweight illuminator blends seamlessly, leaving skin looking smooth, glowing, and flawless. A must-have for any beauty lover who adores healthy, glowing skin all year round. Buy here.

Hotel & Spa Resorts.com Gift Voucher

Hotel & Spa Resorts.com is Ireland’s premier luxury travel and gifting platform, designed for those who appreciate unforgettable experiences. Offering a seamless and instant way to purchase gift vouchers, the platform provides access to some of the finest hotels and spas across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Whether for a rejuvenating spa retreat, an indulgent dining experience, or a luxurious getaway, recipients can choose from a carefully curated selection of premium, invite-only venues.

Among the prestigious destinations featured are The Leinster Hotel in Dublin, Finn Lough Resort in Northern Ireland, Glasson Lakehouse and Samsú Cabins in County Westmeath, Castlemartyr Resort and Liss Ard Estate in Cork, The Harrison Chambers of Distinction in Belfast, and Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, and Rainforest Spa in County Wicklow. For a thoughtful and effortless Mother’s Day gift, explore the full selection here.

Remington ONE Dry & Style Hairdryer / Remington ONE Straight & Curl Styler – RRP €99.99 each

For the mum who loves to keep her hair looking flawless, the Remington ONE Collection offers the ultimate styling tools for a sleek, salon-quality finish at home. The ONE Dry & Style Hairdryer comes with four versatile attachments, delivering everything from smooth, sleek styles to beautifully defined curls, while its Dual Ionic System ensures a frizz-free shine. Meanwhile, the ONE Straight & Curl Styler seamlessly switches between straightening and curling with innovative FlexiCovers, creating effortless waves or ultra-smooth locks. With custom heat settings and a luxury storage pouch, these premium tools make styling easy, fast, and versatile—because Mum deserves the best. Available from independent Irish electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

NIVEA Q10 Skincare Collection – RRP from €24.99

For the mum who deserves radiant, youthful skin, the NIVEA Q10 range is the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Powered by coenzyme Q10, a natural antioxidant that boosts cell renewal and fights signs of ageing, this collection delivers visible results with deep hydration and firming benefits. Choose from the Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Cream (€24.99) for firmer skin in 7 days, the Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Expert Dual Action Serum (€27.49) to smooth deep wrinkles, or the Q10 Wrinkle Filler Serum (€25.99) for instant line-filling effects. A simple yet indulgent way to pamper Mum with the gift of self-care and timeless beauty. Available from leading retailers nationwide.

Newbridge Silverware Earrings from Standún – RRP €45

Show your love for Mum this Mother’s Day with a heartfelt gift from Standún in Spiddal, a family-owned destination celebrating Irish craftsmanship with a beautiful selection of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty gifts. These stunning silver-plated earrings from Newbridge Silverware's Amy Huberman Collection are the perfect gift for mum, reminding her to embrace her dreams and aspirations. Purchase these beautiful gifts, and more, via www.standun.ie, or by visiting their stores in Spiddal and Oughterard, Galway.

The Skin Diary’s Night Repair Therapy RRP €150

The Skin Diary, founded by leading Irish dermatologist Dr. Clare Kiely, launches this month in Ireland with its first groundbreaking product, Night Repair Therapy is a skincare innovation that is 20 times more effective than traditional retinol-based products and clinically proven to double skin collagen and elastic fibres. Developed at the University of Manchester alongside Professor Chris Griffiths OBE & Dr. Tamara Griffiths, this breakthrough formulation reverses cellular skin aging while restoring the skin barrier and delivering results without irritation. Unlike prescription retinoids, which often cause irritation and redness, Night Repair Therapy employs a unique combination of bioactive ingredients, cell-communicating peptides, and a non-irritating retinyl-ester to deliver powerful yet gentle skin rejuvenation, promising to double skin collagen and elastic fibres. Nearly a decade in the making, this cutting-edge formula, which is 20x more effective than retinol, is set to revolutionize anti-aging skincare in Ireland after taking the UK by storm with its launch at the end of last year. The Skin Diary’s Night Repair Therapy is (RRP: €150.00) available exclusively at The Institute of Dermatologists® in Ballsbridge, The Centre for Restorative Dermatology in Blackrock and at www.theskindiary.com.

NJO Designs Gold Bubble Heart Necklace – RRP €75

Sweet, stylish, and full of sentiment, the Gold Bubble Heart Necklace from NJO Designs is a beautiful way to show your love this Mother’s Day. Crafted with care and designed to be worn close to the heart, this charming piece features a delicate heart-shaped pendant with a soft bubble texture, giving it a unique and contemporary finish. Whether it’s for Mum, Nana, or someone who’s been like a mum to you, this necklace strikes the perfect balance between modern elegance and everyday wearability. It’s a heartfelt reminder of love, wrapped up in a timeless gold design she’ll reach for again and again. Buy here.

Nylah’s Naturals Moisture & Hydration Bundle – RRP £50

Keeping your mum’s curls soft, strong and hydrated starts with the right routine. This three-step system—Moisture Spray, Leave-In cream and Super Seed Hair Oil—works together to deliver deep hydration, enhance elasticity and lock in moisture using the LOC method. Infused with 11 cold-pressed botanical oils, it helps prevent breakage and keep curls nourished, defined and resilient. A great way to help moms keep their curls healthy and hydrated every day. Buy here.

NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello Mother’s Day Brunch

NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello invites you to celebrate Mother’s Day in style with a fabulous brunch experience on Saturday, March 30th. Indulge in a mouth-watering menu, enjoy a lively atmosphere with live performances and toast to the special woman in your life with a complimentary glass of rosé or bubbles. To make the occasion extra special guests will be treated to complimentary Lindt LINDOR chocolates and a beautiful floral surprise from Flowers.ie, adding an extra touch of elegance and indulgence to the day. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this unforgettable brunch experience. Celebrate the most important women in your life with incredible food, great music, and delightful surprises at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello. For bookings, visit www.NYX-Hotels.ie.

Cosy luxury for mums from Cayo – RRP from €270

If she’s a fan of cozy luxury, gift her a beautifully crafted 100% alpaca wool jumper from Irish slow fashion brand Cayo—soft, sustainable, and perfect for those chilly spring evenings. Highlights include the latest must-have “Zip Up” Collection (all at €440) as well as CAYO’s classic collection of basic knits in a range of colours. The Button Up collection from Cayo comes in a variety of colours (cream, tan, burnt orange and vibrant green tones) and are all ultra-soft, durable and made using the most ethical and sustainable business practices. Cayo’s much adored original collection is designed to last and wear again and again. With a classic easy fit and super soft yarn from Peru, these sweaters are best sellers for good reason. Available at www.cayo.ie or at Adare Manor gift shop.

Gourmet Food Parlour

Gourmet Food Parlour, leading Irish restaurant group, opened its first café in Dun Laoghaire 19 years ago with the inspiration to serve a range of quality, artisan dishes, using simple locally sourced ingredients whilst serving it all in a fun relaxed way. The group has grown to twelve locations across Dublin, Galway and Meath. Serving everything from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, there is something for everyone on the varied menu which showcases the best of Irish produce. A great spot for Mother’s Day lunch or a voucher for mum, which she can use at her leisure is a great way to share some love this Mother’s Day. More information here.

Bláithín Ennis Sea of Stars Collection – RRP various

This Mother’s Day, celebrate your superstar mum with a dazzling piece from Bláithín Ennis’s Sea of Stars Collection, now available online and at Arnotts Dublin. Inspired by the vibrant beauty of the Maldives, this stunning range of handmade jewellery brings the glamour of the red carpet to everyday elegance. Think radiant glass crystals, bold colourways, and 18kt gold-plated finishes—perfect for mums who love a touch of drama and sophistication. Whether she’s drawn to shimmering studs, statement drop earrings, or delicate pendants, each piece is meticulously crafted in Bláithín’s Wexford studio and made to turn heads. Loved by celebrity mums like Vogue Williams and Amy Huberman, this is Irish design at its most luxurious and wearable. Buy here.

Leonardo Hotels Gift Voucher

Looking to treat mum to the perfect city break? Leonardo Hotels located in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Belfast offers the ideal getaway for families, couples, and explorers alike! Step into comfort and style at Leonardo Hotels, enjoy newly refurbished rooms with stylish interiors and have the perfect night’s sleep with its bespoke DREAM beds, all while relaxing with a 50-inch smart TV, a rainfall shower, and more! Check out Leonardo-hotels.com for an array of offers including value added gift vouchers especially for Mother’s Day for mum to enjoy the ultimate city break away.

Sadie’s Secrets Eyebrow Tint – RRP €29.95

Celebrate the beauty of confidence this Mother’s Day with Sadie’s Secrets Eyebrow Tint, a fuss-free essential that adds a touch of effortless glamour to any daily routine. Created by Irish beauty expert and mum of four Jill Keogh, this clever tint gently defines brows, disguises greys, and offers a polished look in seconds—no appointments necessary. Inspired by Jill’s beloved grandmother Sadie, who believed beauty has no age limit, the tint offers a salon-quality finish from the comfort of home. Available in four flattering shades, it’s perfect for mums, grandmothers, or anyone craving a simple self-care ritual that fits easily into a busy day. Cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and now stocked in 100 pharmacies across Ireland, it’s a beauty gift that’s both practical and personal. Buy here.

The Morrison Hotel – Fancy Pants Afternoon Tea €42 per person

The 5 star Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a modern and stylish hotel in the heart of Dublin and offers the perfect location to enjoy afternoon tea in Dublin. Guests can tuck into exciting culinary experiences created with the very best of our country’s produce. We know our regular guests love to come into the Morrison all dressed up, sit back, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the best place Afternoon Tea in Dublin with views over the River Liffey. Afternoon Tea at The Morrison is packed with a new take on the traditional afternoon tea elements including finger sandwiches, delicious savoury treats and a top tier of show stopping delicious desserts. Enjoy one of the best afternoon teas in Dublin with its Fancy Pants Tea. Served with tea for €42 or the Morrison’s bespoke coffee, guests can also opt for the ultimate treat and add a glass of Prosecco for just €49 per person for their afternoon tea Dublin.

Ballymaloe Desserts Book – RRP €50

This Mother’s Day, gift a piece of Ireland with EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. EPIC’s gift shop offers a handpicked collection of locally made treasures, from elegant jewellery to stunning home accessories—and for the mum who loves to bake or simply enjoys the finer things, the Ballymaloe Desserts Book is a deliciously charming choice. Packed with iconic recipes from the legendary Ballymaloe kitchen, this beautifully curated cookbook brings the warmth and heritage of Irish culinary tradition into her home. From nostalgic classics to decadent new favourites, each page is a celebration of sweet Irish craftsmanship. Buy here.

Kinvara Skincare Timeless Trio – RRP €60, worth €101.85

Give the gift of radiant skin this Mother’s Day with the Kinvara Skincare Timeless Trio, a luxurious, plant-powered skincare set designed to nourish, restore and uplift. Featuring three of Kinvara’s multi-award-winning heroes—the Absolute Cleansing Oil, Active Rosehip Day Cream, and Precious Facial Oil—this set offers a complete, clean beauty ritual in just three simple steps. From deeply cleansing and balancing the skin, to plumping hydration and a calming night-time finish, each product is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, and squalane. Founded by Dr Joanne Reilly, Kinvara Skincare blends science with sustainability, making this trio a thoughtful and effective way for mums to indulge in a moment of self-care. Buy here.

Luxurious Break Away

This Mother’s Day, go beyond the ordinary and spoil your mom with something unforgettable! Pamper her with a luxurious stay at the stunning Lough Eske Castle or the scenic Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel, which are both located in beautiful Donegal. There mums can unwind in elegance and enjoy world-class service in the spring weather and inhale that Wild Atlantic Air. Mums who live nearby can also book into either hotel for an afternoon tea starting from €25 per person.

Guests can anticipate a feast for the senses as they enjoy the delicate flavours of premium teas from around the world, paired with an array of sweet and savory treats. The carefully designed menu pays homage to the art of Afternoon Tea, presenting a symphony of tastes that will surely leave a lasting impression.

Gift vouchers are available, and the hotel can post these directly or send an e-voucher.

Moonpig x Heartbreak Social Club Free Tattoo Event

This Mother’s Day, forget the flowers and chocolates—Moonpig is turning up the volume on love with a bold, ink-worthy gesture that’s anything but ordinary. Teaming up with Dublin’s iconic Heartbreak Social Club, Moonpig is offering free tattoos to those daring enough to prove their love for their mam in the most unforgettable way. Taking place on Tuesday 25th March, the studio will host a one-day-only flash tattoo event featuring specially designed Mother’s Day tributes—no cost, no catch, just fearless declarations of love. Whether you're ready for the needle or just want to soak in the vibes, it’s the perfect way to celebrate in true punk fashion. Love your Mam? Prove it. Buy here.

Manhattan Huggies by Juvi Design at Arboretum – RRP €85

Arboretum is an award-winning garden centre and lifestyle retailer. Arboretum has three locations nationwide and an online store. Locations include Leighlinbridge, County Carlow, Kilquade, Co. Wicklow and Arboretum Urban Green which is on the first floor of iconic Dublin bookshop Chapters, located on Parnell Street. Arboretum creates destination garden and lifestyle centres characterised by a wide range of Irish brands including fashion, wellness, and interiors as well as garden essentials including specimen plants and trees, along with gardening tools, seeds, bulbs, treatments, garden furniture and Weber barbecues. Each location has a high-quality in-house restaurant. Gift items this Mother’s Day include items such as the statement ‘Manhattan huggies’, beautiful earrings by Juvi Design at €85. Visit Arboretum here.

Chemist Warehouse Mother’s Day Fragrance Collection – From €19.99

This Mother’s Day, treat the incredible women in your life to a scent that’s as unforgettable as they are with the luxurious fragrance collection from Chemist Warehouse Ireland. With exclusive savings on premium brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez and Gucci, it’s never been easier to gift elegance without breaking the bank. Whether Mum adores bold florals, warm vanilla notes, or timeless musks, there’s a perfect pick to suit every style and personality. Choose from stunning gift sets or elegant standalone perfumes, including bestsellers like Paco Rabanne Lady Million, Lancôme La Vie Est Belle, and Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush. Beautifully packaged and available at unbeatable prices, these gifts promise a luxurious experience she’ll remember long after Mother’s Day has passed. Buy here.

The Bollinger Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at the g Hotel & Spa – €55 per person

This Mother’s Day, the award winning five star g Hotel & Spa invites guests to indulge in an unforgettable celebration of the most important women in their lives. Whether through an exquisite afternoon tea experience or a luxurious spa retreat, the g Hotel & Spa has the perfect way to make this day truly special for the mother figure in your life. On Mother’s Day, the g Hotel & Spa will serve an exclusive Bollinger Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea in the elegant GEO restaurant. Guests can indulge in a carefully curated selection of freshly baked scones, delectable savouries, and delicate pastries, accompanied by a fragrant pot of tea. To add a touch of sparkle, each guest will also enjoy a glass of Bollinger Champagne, making it the perfect way to show appreciation for that special someone. This exclusive experience is priced at €55 per person. To purchase vouchers and for bookings visit www.theghotel.ie, or call 091-865200.

LanaiBLO 2.0 Personalised Hairdryer – RRP from €99.99

For a gift that’s as beautiful and reliable as she is, look no further than the LanaiBLO 2.0 Personalised Hairdryer—a sleek and powerful upgrade to her daily routine. This Mother’s Day, go beyond the usual and surprise Mum, Gran, or that special mother figure with a thoughtful present that blends luxury and practicality. With 2400 watts of salon-grade power, fast-drying tech, ionic brilliance and tourmaline crystal components, it delivers effortlessly glossy, frizz-free hair every time. Choose from 19 stunning colours and add a personal touch with her name or a heartfelt message—now complete with a sweet heart emoji, exclusively until 30th March. Lightweight, long-corded, and perfectly chic, it’s the daily dose of glamour she truly deserves. Buy here.

Herology COLLAGEN Supplement – RRP €49.95

Give the gift of glowing skin, stronger nails, and thicker hair this Mother’s Day with Herology COLLAGEN—a scientifically formulated, high-performance supplement designed to support beauty from within. Created by Irish scientists Dr Michelle Hone and Dr Sarah Kelly, this game-changing addition to the Herology range features 5,000mg of premium VERISOL® Hydrolysed Marine Collagen Peptides. Clinically proven to stimulate the body’s own collagen production, it helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles while promoting hair and nail strength. Perfectly complementing Herology’s existing hormone-support blends—MENO, BALANCE, and ZEN—this fruity daily sachet is a simple yet powerful way to support the woman who does it all. Buy here.

The Boobie Journal by Mama’s Boobie Box – RRP €19.95

Thoughtfully created by Petrina O’Halloran, founder of Mama’s Boobie Box, The Boobie Journal is a heartfelt and empowering keepsake for mums to reflect on and honour their own breastfeeding journey. Inspired by a touching final conversation with her late grandmother, Petrina realised just how meaningful these stories are—not just for ourselves, but for future generations. This beautifully designed journal guides mothers through every breastfeeding milestone, from the first latch to feeding in public, while offering gentle prompts, space for reflection, and supportive footnotes from Petrina’s own experience. It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift from mum to herself—a way to acknowledge the strength, vulnerability and beauty of breastfeeding. Buy here.

Kinara Kitchen’s Exclusive Mother’s Day Special – RRP €28.50

Kinara Group invites you to celebrate with them this Mother’s Day with a bespoke dining experience at Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh. At the heart of this year’s celebration is a signature dish from Group Executive Chef Monty, a Rajasthani Lamb Curry inspired by his own mother’s cherished recipe. Monty fondly remembers his mother preparing this dish with special love and care, and now, as a tribute to her memory, Kinara Kitchen spotlights it as a reminder of a mother’s love this Mother’s Day. Available on Saturday, March 29th and Sunday, March 30th, book here.

Thérapie Clinic Gift Voucher

Thérapie Clinic provides affordable, accessible and innovative aesthetic treatments backed by medical expertise. The aesthetic clinic offers a wide range of the most advanced and high-tech, nonsurgical treatments for the skin and body at the most competitive prices on the market. Specialising in laser hair removal, skin treatments, anti-wrinkle and cosmetic injections, body sculpting and pelvic floor health, Thérapie Clinic has treatment plans tailored to each individual’s needs, working one on with clients to ensure a bespoke experience. A voucher for Mother’s Day is the perfect treat for any mum to book in some pampering time or pick up her skincare favourites from Ireland’s leading aesthetic experts. More here.

Wellbeing Collection Lavender Pillow by ALDI – RRP €14.99

Help Mum drift off peacefully every night with this lavender-infused pillow, carefully formulated to relax the body and promote a soothing night’s sleep. Mother’s Day gifts arrive in ALDI stores nationwide from March 16th.