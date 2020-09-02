The ultimate anti-aging products you need in your life

Whether you are 25 or 65, you might be a little (or more than a little) concerned about getting older. Wrinkles and fine lines happen to all of us—even to those with the most careful wellness and skin care regimens. The good news, advancements in skincare technology has made it possible to smooth their appearance from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to Image Skincare’s patented innovative delivery systems and ingredients such as retinoids and hyaluronic acid, anti-wrinkle products can give skin a more youthful look and feel over time. It’s important to remember, SPF and hydration are the keys to preventing signs of aging—but when it comes to turning back the clock on existing wrinkles, these amazing products from Image Skincare have what it takes to deliver results.

AGELESS TOTAL RETINOL-A CRÈME – €83.50

This amazing product offers advanced correction for pigment, acne and aging skin concerns. A blend of retinol, glycolic acid and lactic acid exfoliates and revitalises the look of dull, damaged skin. Encapsulated retinol is formulated to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and uneven texture and is delivered through a patented delivery system which lessens any irritation on the skin. This product works to deactivate the enzymes in our skin that break down collagen naturally. Hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract and vitamin E help soothe the skin. Use up to 3 times a week for best results.

THE MAX STEM CELL SERUM 30ml – €118.00

Experience transformative skin rejuvenation in one powerhouse serum. This comprehensive formula supports your skin’s defences against ageing. It contains plant derived stem cells which promote a healthy skin and protect your skin from further damage. The innovative formula visibly firms and brightens while improving the look of deep folds, wrinkles and environmental damage. Targeted peptides help to boost collagen production which smooths the appearance of fine lines while vitamin C, nutripeptides and apple stem cells help improve the visible signs of ageing.

