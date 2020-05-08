The ultimate ’80s movies you should watch this weekend

Some of my all time favourite movies were released in the ‘80s. Are they a little cheesy? Definitely. Are some of the jokes dated? Big time. But there’s nothing I love more than watching a John Hughes classic, even if I have already seen it twenty times before.

As we approach the weekend, I thought I’d share my ultimate list of ‘80s movies that you just need to watch.

The Breakfast Club

They only met once, but it changed their lives forever. Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Emilio Estevez star as five high school students who are forced to spend a Saturday in detention.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris convinces his entire school that he’s on death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.

Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts baby in the corner! During a family holiday at a placid resort, Baby meets the rebellious dance instructor Johnny.

When Harry Met Sally

Nora Ephron’s rom-com is pure perfection. Harry and Sally attempt to stay friends without letting sexual attraction come between them.

Desperately Seeking Susan

A bored suburban housewife, eager to escape her mundane life, suffers amnesia after an accident. When she wakes up, she is mistaken for a free-spirited New York City drifter named Susan.

Pretty In Pink

Molly Ringwald, Annie Potts, Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer star in, what I believe, is the best John Hughes movie. Andie is faced with the ultimate dilemma when she has to choose between her best friend Duckie and popular boy Blane.

Heathers

Veronica Sayer is part of the popular clique in high school, but cannot stand the way her peers behave. When she meets the devious J.D, he teaches her a different way to play social politics- kill the popular students.

St. Elmo’s Fire

The ultimate Brat Pack movie. A group of college graduates struggle to adjust to their new lives. Starring Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham and Demi Moore.

Say Anything

Watch it for the boombox scene alone. Lloyd Dobler falls hopelessly in love with valedictorian Diane Court, but her father is less than impressed with her beau.

Some Kind of Wonderful

Quite possibly one of the most underrated John Hughes movies. Tomboy Watts helps her best friend Keith win over the most popular girl in school, but she soon realises that her feelings run deeper than friendship.