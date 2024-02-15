The truth about eye creams – do you really need one?

Ultraceuticals National Trainer and skin expert Michelle Ryan explains why you do need an eye cream and her top three product picks.

Do you really need to use eye cream? This is a question Ultraceuticals National Trainer and skin expert Michelle Ryan is asked frequently, and her answer is always, yes! “The skin around your eyes is delicate, may be more sensitive and can be one of the first areas to show the tell-tale signs of stress, lack of sleep and ageing,” explains Michelle.

Here Michelle explains which eye cream is best for you. Whether it be fine lines, dark circles or dryness; there’s a formula designed to address your needs.

Best for Fine Lines & Wrinkles: Ultraceuticals Ultra A Perfecting Eye Cream (15ml, RRP €120.00)

The Ultra A Perfecting Eye Cream. is a potent formula containing advanced Retinol delivery technology (Ultra-RETI™) combined with Sodium Hyaluronate to hydrate and plump the skin around the eye area and visibly diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Expert Tip: Due to the level of potent ingredients in this formula, Michelle recommends applying this product in the evening, on alternative days, gradually building a tolerance to apply daily.

Best for Loss of Firmness & Fatigue: Ultraceuticals Ultra C Firming Eye Cream (15ml, RRP €80.00)

The Ultra C Firming Eye Cream firms and hydrates thanks to an antioxidant-rich formula. Pure Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) visibly improves elasticity and firmness around the eye area. It also features powerful peptides, MicroElastin® and MicroCollagen, that visibly renew and rejuvenate the skin to appear more youthful and radiant.

Expert Tip: Michelle says this formula is best applied in the morning, on alternative days, gradually building a tolerance to apply daily. Don’t forget to follow with an SPF during the day to protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB radiation.

Best for Dryness & Dehydration: Ultraceuticals Ultra Moisturiser Eye Cream (15ml, RRP €47.00)

If dryness is a concern, opt for a deeply hydrating and nourishing treatment, like Ultra Moisturiser Eye Cream. This lightweight formula contains; Ceramide NP, Linoleic Acid and Linolenic Acid that work with the skin’s own moisturising agents to restore vital hydration in the skin.

Expert Tip: Add this one to your morning and night skincare routine for soft and silky-smooth under-eyes.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but you say ‘eye love you’ this with an Ultraceuticals Eye Cream duo. This month, purchase both Ultra C firming Eye Cream & Ultra A Perfecting Eye Cream for €127.60, saving €31.90 at participating Ultraceuticals’ Clinics and Salons nationwide.