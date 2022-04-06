Mum-to-be Rihanna pens gorgeous birthday tribute to her own mum

Famed songstress Rihanna is about to become a mum for the very first time, as she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting baby #1.

As Rihanna approaches motherhood, it’s made her even more grateful for her own mum, Monica, who is celebrating her birthday today. To mark the occasion, the Take A Bow singer shared a beautiful birthday tribute to her mum, alongside an adorable throwback snap.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!,” the 34-year-old expectant mum wrote in her Instagram caption, before going on to add, “Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!”

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!” she lovingly wrote.

This gorgeous throwback photo gives us a snapshot of Rihanna’s childhood, as she and her mum pose in church, wearing stunning white frocks.

Rihanna has openly spoken about her troubled childhood in the past, admitting that her father, Ronald Fenty, used to physically abuse Rihanna’s mother, with the Barbadian singer jumping in between them, trying to break up fights.

“I always said to myself, 'I'm never going to date somebody like my dad, never,” Rihanna confessed during a previous interview with ABC’s Good Morning America. Rihanna’s parents divorced when she was 14-years-old.

The nine-times Grammy winner announced the special news that she was expecting her first child back in February this year, by debuting her growing baby bump during a photo-shoot on the streets of New York.