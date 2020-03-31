Self-isolating? The top Irish YouTubers to keep you entertained

Trying to stay focused and active during self-isolation can be so hard. All you want to do is curl up under a duvet and re-watch Gossip Girl for the twentieth time. Life has slowed down for millions around the world, but we need to look at this new way of life in a positive way. How many times did you find yourself complaining about never having enough time to read, watch that TV series everyone is talking about or take up yoga?

You finally have the time to invest in hobbies and activities that you never had a second for when life was whizzing by in the blink of an eye. Adjusting to this quieter and more simple lifestyle isn't easy and there's no pressure to completely overhaul your life, but if you fancy learning a new skill or feel like cooking up a storm then turn to these wonderful Irish content creators.

If you’re new to working from home Andy’s Smart Life has lots of tips for working from home and how to maintain productivity.

Many people will find themselves in the kitchen more than they’re used to and The Happy Pear have a video that could help with writing your shopping list and Donal Skehan’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread is an easy and simple recipe for those trying their hand at baking.

Gym-lovers who need to work up a sweat at home can find plenty of at-home workout options on The Movement Channel and for people looking to start the day with a stretch Maura Rath is sharing twice daily yoga videos.

Some people might want to use the extra time at home to learn new skills, Hazel Hayes is helping people with a video on song and book writing and Eclipse stage school is teaching people to dance.

Finally for the regular pub quiz go-ers that are missing their weekly quiz the Big Nerd Pub Quiz is hosting live quizzes on his YouTube channel.