The top 5 holiday destinations for friend-cations this summer

Holidays with friends can provide you with some great lifelong memories. Helping you to get away from it all and strengthen your bonds, friendship holidays are really starting to rise in popularity.

The question is, which destinations are better for friends looking to holiday together? TUI has some great destinations you might want to consider when booking your next holiday with friends.

Ibiza: Great For Friends Who Love To Party

If you and your friends want to live it up on your holiday together, Ibiza is the obvious choice. Renowned as a party island, Ibiza has a lot to offer those who love to dance the night away.

TUI recommends heading to the San Antonio region, the hardest-partying area of the island. The Rosamar Ibiza is an adults only hotel with the nearest beach a 5 minute walk away.

If you and your friends are looking to explore Ibiza away from the island’s famous clubbing scene, head to Cala Llonga.

Majorca: The Budget-Friendly Choice

If your budget is limited, Majorca is a great holiday destination to head for. The island is known for its budget-friendly accommodation, beautiful beaches and fun nightlife scene. It’s also renowned for its year-round warm climate.

Head to the Cala Bona region for a relaxing getaway. Save money by booking a holiday at the Protur Bahia Azul Apartments. Situated close to the beach, the apartments are just a 10-minute walk from Cala Bona.

Santa Ponsa is a lively resort with a Blue Flag beach, a jungle park and vibrant nightlife. The Casablanca Hotel & Apartments is set away from the hustle and bustle, a five-minute walk to the local beach and 10 minutes from shops and nightlife.

Turkey: Ideal For Exploration

Those groups of friends looking for a destination which offers plenty of exploration opportunities should consider heading to Turkey. Taking approximately four hours to get there from Dublin, Turkey is a popular choice for those seeking a more active holiday.

Hisaronu give you great beaches, lots of natural beauty and exciting nightlife. Hotel Yalcin is a great spot, with a good-sized pool and a bar for drinks. It’s also just a 5-minute walk from Hisaronu’s centre.

The picture-perfect Blue Lagoon and mountain backdrop await you in Olu Deniz. If you’re looking for peaceful setting up in the mountains above Olu Deniz head to Montana Pine Resort.

Crete: A Relaxing Getaway

Crete is one of the most popular holidays for friends when you need real relaxation. It’s the biggest Greek island and boasts a staggering 650 miles of coastline. Unwind on the white sandy beaches and reset as a group. This makes it a great choice for those looking for the ultimate beach getaway.

Holidays to Stalis offer lots of opportunities to rest and relax in the sun. The Moonlight Hotel’s just a few steps from a sandy beach, with a café and restaurant on the doorstep.

5 minutes away from Stalis is Malia, which is known for its world-class nightlife. Hotel Frixos & Apartments is located at the top of Malia's buzzing strip. This lively property is a great base for enjoying the town's beaches and nightlife.

Dubai: The Luxury Choice

If you’re looking for the ultimate friendship holiday, Dubai is a fantastic choice. One of the most luxurious destinations in the world, it truly is a must-visit location at least once in your lifetime.

Head to Dubai if you want a mixture of paper-white beaches, coaster-crammed theme parks and swanky bars. The Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeirah plants you within easy reach of both the waterfront and sightseeing spots like the world's tallest building. Or choose the Jannah Place Dubai Marina's which is a great base for getting to know the city, with malls, restaurants and beaches on its doorstep.

