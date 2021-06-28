The top 10 cheesiest chat-up lines as voted by the public

Love them or hate them, a cheesy chat up line can be a great icebreaker – or it can backfire very badly.

To celebrate the latest season of Love Island, greetings card company thortful.com have revealed the cheesiest chat-up lines – as voted for by the nation.

thortful tasked the UK to submit their cheesiest chat-up lines and vote for the one-liner they deem the most cringe-worthy.

Having analysed the entries and votes, thortful can reveal that the cheesiest chat-up line of all, as voted for by the nation, is (queue the cringe) … “You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop”.

Some of the other top contenders include poetry such as “If you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple,” and “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?”

Here’s the full list of top 10 pick-up lines;

You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop. If you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple. Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again? Are you French? Because Eiffel for you. Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future! Do you have a plaster? I hurt my knee when I fell for you. There is something wrong with my phone. It doesn’t have your number in it. I’d like to take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks. Did you fart? ‘cause you blew me away. Do you like raisins? Well how about a date then?

While there’s no doubt that these chat-up lines are ridiculously cringey, at least they gave us a bit of a chuckle. After all, isn’t that what flirting is all about?

Next time we’re trying to think of an opener while scrolling through tinder matches, you best believe we’re trying all of the above!