‘I adored you’: Ariana Grande pens tribute to Mac Miller

The world was stunned by the untimely passing of Mac Miller earlier this month. Fans, fellow musicians and family members mourned the loss of the 26-year-old rapper, including his former partner Ariana Grande.

The God Is A Woman singer penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a video of the late musician goofing around.

The strength of their bond is evident in the words Ariana shared with her 128 million followers.

She wrote: “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will.”

The No Tears Left To Cry singer continued: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad.”

It is understood Mac had been struggling with substance abuse for many years, including the time when he was in a relationship with Ariana.

“I’m so sad, I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else,” she added.

The 25-year-old explained how she tried her best to help him: “I’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to.”

Ariana ended the emotional tribute by calling Mac “the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved.”

The loss of Mac Miller has been felt by millions, but most notably by Ariana. We can’t even begin to imagine the heartache she is experiencing at this harrowing time.

Mac Miller passed away on September 7, 2018.