The sweet moment Martin King met his granddaughter for the first time

Photographer and wife to broadcaster Martin King, Jenny McCarthy has shared the sweet moment she captured between her husband and their new granddaughter the first time he met her.

Taking to Instagram, Jenny shared adorable snaps of herself and Martin meeting the tiny tot to her 38.7K followers.

The photo of Martin holding baby Mia in his lap while cradling her head and touching her little hand is so cute it would make your heart melt.

Credit: Instagram

The wedding expert captioned the picture, “And Granddad Martin was obsessed too”.

The Six O’Clock Show co-host shared his wife’s photo to his Instagram story.

Jenny also shared a photo of her looking at Mia as she slept on the first day she got to meet her. She captioned it, “I got to meet Mia yesterday and OMG I’m even more obsessed.

Credit: Instagram

“She is absolutely the most adorable little baby #ObsessedNana”.

The proud grandparents announced the news of the arrival of their newest grandchild last week with a gorgeous black and white snap of the bundle of joy. Jenny joked, “I already have the camera at the ready”, which was no lie as she shared these new photographs just days after baby Mia was born!

The two also have a 10-year-old grandson named Aaron and a granddaughter named Sophia who was born in 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Martin and Jenny tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to Dean, Victoria, James Matthew and Alex.