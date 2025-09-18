The Summer I Turned Pretty creator gives update on movie release date

Jenny Han has given an update on the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie!

Yesterday (September 17), Prime Video released the highly-anticipated final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third – and final – season.

The teen drama series – which is based on a trio of novels by writer Jenny Han – focuses on a love triangle between Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin and her two childhood friends, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

Hours after the release of the final episode, Prime Video and Jenny Han announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty is not over yet, and that its story will conclude with a movie.

Following the surprise news, Jenny Han has now chosen to speak out for the first time about the upcoming film, and has also given viewers an estimated release date.

Earlier today, Jenny and the leading cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty – Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) – appeared on Today, where they were asked to share any movie details.

“Not much, I guess! We’ve known for a little bit, but it’s fun that it’s finally out there in the world. I guess you would know the most about it,” Lola hinted, referring to creator Jenny.

The third book in the trilogy – We'll Always Have Summer – features Belly and Conrad’s wedding, but the final episode of the TV adaptation did not showcase it.

When asked if fans can expect to see Belly and Conrad tie the knot in the film, Jenny simply teased: "I can say there's another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey.”

Jenny also spilled some information regarding her writing process, and whether the film will be released any time soon.

“It’s still a little too soon to say, but Sarah Kucserka, my co-showrunner and I, have finished a draft, so we’re chugging along,” she revealed.

“We don’t know when it’s coming out, but not next year. We still have to make it,” Jenny admitted further, meaning that viewers might have to wait until 2027 before The Summer I Turned Pretty officially concludes.

When announcing the film with Prime Video, Jenny exclaimed in a statement: “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.”