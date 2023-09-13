The start date for The Great British Bake Off is finally confirmed

Bake Off fans, listen up because we have some amazing news for you!

After much anticipation, we finally know when the brand-new series of The Great British Bake Off will be launching.

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit Channel 4 show confirmed that GBBO will be returning to our screens in just two weeks’ time, on Tuesday, September 26.

Alongside the returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, Bake Off viewers will also be introduced to a brand-new co-host this year.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will be joining regular star Noel Fielding in the famous white tent this year, as she takes over co-hosting duties from comedian Matt Lucas.

Matt announced his departure from Bake Off in December of last year, and Alison’s appointment was promptly confirmed in March.

The team behind GBBO took to social media earlier today to showcase a brand-new promotional shot of the new presenting team enjoying some delicious bakes together.

“Bake a date in your diaries,” the social media team joked, as GBBO is renowned for its hilarious puns.

“Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm for the return of The Great British Bake Off. #GBBO,” they teased.

Many diehard Bake Off fans have since taken to social media to share their excitement for the show’s imminent return.

“I'm so ready for all the baking mishaps!” one viewer exclaimed.

“Can’t wait to find out who the bakers are,” another wrote.

This year’s batch of contestants has yet to be revealed, but fans can expect the bakers’ identities to be confirmed ahead of the series launch.

So, what are you waiting for? On your marks, get set, bake, and prepare for GBBO’s return!

The Great British Bake Off’s fourteenth series will premiere on Channel 4, on September 26 at 8pm.