Stars of the new Gucci campaign? A group of amazing fashion doggos

It is all well and good to have the likes of Kendall and Gigi modelling your clothes, right?

Well, for Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, human models are SO last season, and we are here for it!

The brand dropped a Year of the Dog capsule collection to celebrate Chinese New Year, and of course, canines were at the centre of the campaign.

Inspired by a pillow given to Alessandro Michele by artist Helen Downie the dog motifs of Bosco and Orso, Creative Director’s Boston Terriers, appear on ready-to-wear pieces.

The clothes are, naturally, bloody majestic, but the dogs are even more impressive!

In the shots shared on Instagram, we are introduced to corgis, poodles, pekingese puppers and spaniels – that are all 100 times more successful than your typical human.

A handful of people feature in the campaign, but honestly they are just there to wear clothing, while the doggos are the absolute stars of the show.

Too right!

Have a gawk through these paws-itively brilliant snaps (see what we did there?)

Oh, and if you have a dog at home who is model material – be sure to share a pic!