Stars of the new Gucci campaign? A group of amazing fashion doggos
It is all well and good to have the likes of Kendall and Gigi modelling your clothes, right?
Well, for Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, human models are SO last season, and we are here for it!
The brand dropped a Year of the Dog capsule collection to celebrate Chinese New Year, and of course, canines were at the centre of the campaign.
Inspired by a pillow given to Alessandro Michele by artist Helen Downie the dog motifs of Bosco and Orso, Creative Director’s Boston Terriers, appear on ready-to-wear pieces.
The clothes are, naturally, bloody majestic, but the dogs are even more impressive!
In the shots shared on Instagram, we are introduced to corgis, poodles, pekingese puppers and spaniels – that are all 100 times more successful than your typical human.
A handful of people feature in the campaign, but honestly they are just there to wear clothing, while the doggos are the absolute stars of the show.
Too right!
Have a gawk through these paws-itively brilliant snaps (see what we did there?)
Oh, and if you have a dog at home who is model material – be sure to share a pic!
A closer look at the #GucciAce sneakers with detachable patches featuring dog images, part of the #Gucci Chinese New Year capsule to celebrate the Year of the Dog. The motifs are inspired by a pillow given as a gift to Creative Director #AlessandroMichele by artist Helen Downie (@unskilledworker). Discover more through link in bio. #CNY2018 Photographer: @petrafcollins Art director: @christophersimmonds
For the Chinese New Year capsule collection, pet dogs are featured as embroidered appliqués along the #GucciAce sneaker. Inspired by an original drawing of @unskilledworker. Discover more through link in bio. #CNY2018 Photographer: @petrafcollins Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds
Photographed by @petrafcollins, a look at the capsule collection dedicated to the Year of the Dog, featuring GG backpacks and ready-to-wear pieces. The designs are inspired by @unskilledworker’s artworks. Discover more through link in bio. #CNY2018 Photographer: @petrafcollins Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds
G-Timeless watches and silver rings, part of the #Gucci capsule collection to celebrate Chinese New Year. The designs are inspired by @unskilledworker’s artworks. Discover more through link in bio. #CNY2018 #GucciJewelry #GucciTimepieces Photographer: @petrafcollins Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds