The Square launches Be Kind campaign to support local heroes

The Square Tallaght has set up an initiative to give back to local organisations and frontline workers including teams at Tallaght University Hospital. The team at The Square, together with its essential retail outlets, collected donations from stores, customers and staff to create individual “Be Kind” care packages to deliver to the teams working tirelessly to help combat and protect against Covid-19.

The care packages are filled with health and wellbeing products, treats, snacks and a kind message to let the teams and individuals know how much their hard, tireless work is appreciated while helping to keep spirits up during these difficult times. The Square Tallaght delivered 220 packs on the first day, and local Gardai are delivering a further 70 packs this week) to vulnerable people in the community.

“We have never been more proud of our doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and hospital staff”, Kelly Crowley , Head of Development at Tallaght University Hospital said . “They deserve our applause. And so much more.”

“I want to thank The Square and the Tallaght Community. This community have consistently been the greatest supporters of our hospital. It's really heartening to see such support for all our frontline heroes. Thank you on behalf of all the staff here in the hospital ”

Speaking about the initiative, Fiona Power, Commercial Operations Manager at The Square Tallaght said, “The Square is delighted to support frontline and essential community services during this time. It is really all down to the generosity of customers, stores and staff who donated items. We’ve had an amazing response from the community, people just want to show their appreciation. We’re thrilled we could reach so many local services, from Tallaght Hospital, Tallaght Garda station, VISIT homeless organisation and other community groups through South Dublin County Partnerships “Community Call” network.”