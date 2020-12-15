The simplest (and sweetest) sugar cookie recipe

Sugar cookies are the great all-rounder. Welcome wherever they go and suited to everyone’s tastes, they really are the Mr. Popular of the baking world. And with this super simple recipe, they are easier to make than ever!

A great Christmas staple, these quick, no fuss cookies are perfect for decorating and gifting this year. Whether it’s for a fun activity on Christmas eve or to wow at the Christmas party, these cookies tick every box. Show us your cookie designs in the comments or check out our favourites below for some inspiration!

Ingredients

1 Egg, large

2½ cups All-purpose flour

1 cup Confectioner's sugar

½tsp Salt

1tsp Vanilla or almond extract

2 sticks Butter, unsalted

Directions;

Empty flour into a large mixing bowl and add salt.

In a separate bowl, place butter and confectioners’ sugar. Using a wooden spoon or a whisk, combine these ingredients until they are fully blended.

Beat the egg and add it to the sugar and butter mixture, stirring until fully incorporated.

Add one teaspoon of either vanilla or almond essence (Pro tip; if you’re feeling really Christmassy, add in a drop or two of peppermint extract to really spice things up!) Make sure to full combine these ingredients.

Slowly and gradually add in the flour, stirring all the while, until mixture becomes thick and doughy.

Place dough in a zip-locked plastic bag and leave to cool in the fridge for at least three hours.

Roll dough out onto a well-floured surface and begin to cut out the shapes you want to decorate.

Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 15-20 minutes or until golden. Leave to cool for at least 30 minutes before icing.

For Icing:

Add 1 cup of powdered sugar to 4 tablespoons of milk and stir until they make a thick liquid. Add 2 drops of vanilla, almond or peppermint extract and whatever food dye colouring you prefer. Mix until combined.

Design!