The Sight of You is the harrowing love story you’ll be glued to

There are some books that have turned me into a blubbering mess over the years- Me Before You, All The Bright Places and Five Feet Apart– and now The Sight of You has been added to my list of weepy reads.

The beautiful book by Holly Miller is one of the most tender and emotional reads I’ve stumbled across this year. It is a heart wrenching tale that will leave you praying that the lead characters get their happy ending, because isn’t that all we want at the end of the day?

The Sight of You is a love story like no other and that is what makes it such a gripping read. Trust me when I say you won’t be able to put this novel down. I was completely wrapped up in Joel and Callie’s complicated love story for the past few weeks, so much so, that I found myself thinking about them during the work day or when I was wandering around the supermarket.

Miller has managed to create such lifelike characters that they feel like people you already know. You can literally picture them coming to life, jumping from the pages and sitting next to you in your local cafe.

The Sight of You is the emotional read you need in your life, because let’s be honest, we could all do with a big, hearty cry right now.

The novel follows Joel and Callie, who are meant for one another, but will their love story survive after Joel dreams about their future?

Joel has sworn off falling in love. But when he meets Callie, he can't help being drawn to her. In Callie, he sees a second chance at life. And in Joel, Callie discovers the kind of love she'd always hoped was real. They challenge one another to take chances, to laugh, and to trust that no matter how hard each falls, the other will be there to catch them.

But Joel has a secret. He dreams about the people he loves, and these dreams always come true. One night, Joel has the dream of Callie he's feared the most, and each must decide: Can Callie stay, knowing her fate? And if her days must be numbered, is there a life she is meant to live?

You can order a copy here.