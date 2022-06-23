The Saturdays singer Mollie King announces she’s pregnant with first child

Congratulations are in order for singer Mollie King and her cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad as she announces they are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 954K followers. With a black and white snap of Stuart kissing Mollie’s bump, she wrote, “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon”.

The All Fired Up singer looked gorgeous as she wore a white crop top and shorts set that showed off her growing bump.

Celeb friends of the singer wasted no time in rushing to the comments to share congratulatory messages with the mum-to-be.

Many of Mollie’s former The Saturdays band members led the messages. Rochelle Humes wrote, “Best news ever”, while Frankie Bridge said, “Can. Not. Wait!”. Vanessa White added, “Incredible news!”.

The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright penned, “This is so beautiful congratulations darling”.

“Delighted for you both! Massive congrats, so much love! Xxx”, added Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Stuart also shared the exciting news to his Instagram account using the same stunning photo. He captioned the post, “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”.

The couple got engaged in 2021 after the England cricket player popped the big question to Mollie on New Year’s Day. The Radio 1 presenter described it as, “the best surprise and one of the happiest days of my life”.

Alongside a snap of the pair kissing with her fabulous engagement ring on display, she said it was, “the most magical start to the new year”.