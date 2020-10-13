The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge opens up about her PCOS diagnosis

Former The Saturdays star and mum-of-two Frankie Bridge has opened up about her enlightening diagnosis in a candid Instagram video.

The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories on Monday to reveal that after a series of tests, she’s finally been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS.

“I’ve just found out actually that I’ve got polycystic ovaries,” Frankie explained. “I had loads of blood tests done a few weeks ago because I was getting irregular periods, I was getting really bad PMT, I was getting really cyst-y spots and really bad skin.”

“And I was finding it hard to lose weight, even though I was eating healthily. Loads of reasons, really – and I found out last week that that’s why,” she added.

PCOS is a condition in which a woman's levels of the sex hormones oestrogen and progesterone are out of balance. This leads to the growth of ovarian cysts, which are benign masses on the ovaries.

Symptoms include weight gain, irregular periods, facial hair, hair loss and acne. It can also make it harder to become pregnant naturally. With around one in 10 women in the UK affected by the condition, PCOS is considered to be the leading cause of female infertility.

However, the condition affects all women differently, as Frankie goes on to explain, “It goes on different scales, so I’m not on top of the scale, [I’m] quite near the bottom but it just kind of really explains everything.”

To find out more about polycystic ovarian syndrome click here. Also, if you do suspect that you may have PCOS, make sure to consult your healthcare provider.