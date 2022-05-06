The Royal Family pen sweet tributes to mark Archie’s third birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a lot to celebrate today, as their little tot Archie turns three!

Today, May 6, is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s third birthday, which he’s expected to spend with his parents and his baby sister Lilibet, at home in the family’s Montecito, Santa Barbara mansion.

Of course little Archie is also feeling the birthday love from his Royal family members across the pond who have shared sweet birthday tributes for Archie on social media.

Leading this morning’s celebrations, Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were the first to mark the occasion by sharing a lovely throwback photo from Archie’s christening, which took place in July 2019.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today,” their caption read, followed by a balloon and a birthday cake emoji.

The photo they shared features Meghan and Harry, their son Archie, William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, Meghan’s mum Doria and Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellows.

The official Instagram account for Clarence House, which is run by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also celebrated the day by sharing another throwback photo from Archie’s christening.

“Happy Birthday Archie!” their caption simply read, alongside a black and white photo of Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and baby Archie.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Instagram account shared a beautiful photo of the first time Her Majesty and Prince Philip were introduced to baby Archie as a newborn. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!” her caption read.