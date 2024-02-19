The Redcastle Hotel, Donegal introduces divine new VOYA spa packages

Redcastle Hotel invites you to embark on a rejuvenating escape at this enchanting sanctuary nestled by the shores of Lough Foyle in beautiful Donegal. Immerse yourself in a world of luxury and relaxation with the new exclusive Luxury VOYA Spa package, promising an unforgettable stay on the stunning Inishowen Peninsula this spring.

Guests can enjoy the perfect blend of luxurious rooms, recently renovated to the highest standards, as well as culinary delights from the direction of Chef Gordon Smyth, and soothing spa experiences at the relaxing CARA Organic Spa.

The package includes a VOYA spa treatment (30 mins per guest) and a luxurious stay in one of the spacious rooms, complete with a full Irish breakfast to start your day on a delightful note.

Savour the culinary delights of the award-winning 2 AA Rosette Restaurant “The Edge”, where an exquisite three-course dinner awaits on an evening of your choice. Indulge your senses with the finest cuisine, complemented by breathtaking views of the picturesque surroundings overlooking the waters of Lough Foyle.

As part of the Luxury VOYA Spa package, guests will also have complimentary access to the fantastic leisure facilities such as the gym, swimming pool sauna and steam room.

Choose from one of the following spa treatments and prepare for utter relaxation:

Cara Express Facial

Indian Head Massage

Cara Hydrotherapy Bath

Foot and Leg Massage

Rasual Mud Steam Chamber

Back Massage

Let the skilled therapists pamper you with VOYA’s organic and sustainable products, ensuring a memorable spa journey that rejuvenates both body and soul.

Speaking about the latest package, General Manager of Redcastle Hotel Owen McGee says: "We are thrilled to offer our guests a unique and immersive experience with the Luxury VOYA Spa package. Our picturesque location, combined with top-notch accommodations, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating spa treatments, creates the perfect recipe for an unforgettable escape to Donegal this spring.”

Escape the ordinary and check into Redcastle Hotel for an experience that transcends expectations. Book your Luxury VOYA Spa package now and be transported to a realm of serenity and indulgence.