The Queen will not be attending Easter Sunday Service in Windsor

It has been announced by royal journalist Victoria Murphy that Queen Elizabeth will not attend the special Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Murphy tweeted an image of a statement from royal representative’s with the caption, “Buckingham Palace announces that members of the royal family will attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor. The Queen will not be attending”.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to take her place. This includes Prince William along with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

This comes just days after another announcement that the Queen would not be attending the Maundy Thursday royal service taking place today, and instead would be represented by The Prince of Wales, Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla. This event is also taking place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

It is understood that the Queen has only missed this event four times in the past.

Since contracting Covid-19, the 95-year-old has had to miss out on several royal events that she would normally attend. With her age, she has also been experiencing mobility issues as of late.

Queen Elizabeth has still been holding virtual meetings online through video calls, where she has been seen to look in good spirits and quite lively.

The reason she is not attending the Easter Sunday service has not been confirmed by the royal family but many Twitter users are speculating it is because the weekend coincides with the one year anniversary of her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral.