The Queen travelled in style to meet Prince Louis for the first time

One does not simply drive over to meet the young Prince Louis. For an occasion so momentous, one must take a grander mode of transportation.

Like a helicopter! On Tuesday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth met her sixth great-grandchild. She flew to Kensington Palace in a helicopter from Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip is still recovering from hip surgery.

The Queen seemed unruffled after the 40-minute flight and had a bright bouquet of flowers for the fifth-in-line to the throne.

It's a simple gesture, but also just so sweet that she brought the blooms for the now 10-day-old boy and his family. The humblest gifts are sometimes the most special.

According to the Telegraph, the 92-year-old was driven the rest of the way to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's apartment in a green Range Rover.

We're sure she was delighted to meet the baby, whose full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

William is apparently taking a period of time off following Louis' arrival so he, too, can spend quality time with the Prince.

Pippa Matthews, Kate's sister, was reportedly the first visitor to meet the new Prince at the Palace. She was photographed driving away.

It's such an exciting time for the family, and we hope these first days are going well for both mum and baby!