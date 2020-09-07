The Queen is turning Sandringham Estate into a drive-in movie theatre

If you’re missing the cinema experience, then don’t worry, you can still get your movie fix in the royal surroundings of the beautiful Sandringham Estate.

Yes, you read that right — Queen Elizabeth II’s country home, Sandringham Estate is being converted into a drive-in movie theatre, and will be open to the public later this month. The drive-in movie event will kick off on September 25, with critically acclaimed films, 1917, which will be followed by Rocketman.

Toy Story, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody will premiere on September 26, while family favourites, Moana, Grease and award-winning film, A Star Is Born will finish off the drive-in movie weekend on September 27.

Movie goers will arrive at Sandringham Country Park, where they will be given movie transmitters, to provide them with crisp movie audio in their cars, while the film’s picture plays on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

There will also be a variety of food vendors to choose from, for ultimate movie snacks and beverages. If you want to get a little bit more comfortable, then there’s the option of paying an additional £7.50 and getting an upgrade to your drive-in experience. You’ll be given a bigger parking spot, deckchairs, a table and popcorn, so that you can sit outside of your car and enjoy the movie in the open air.

Standard tickets cost £32.50 and can be purchased at sandringhamestate.co.uk, where you can also find more information about this exciting event.