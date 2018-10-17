The pitfalls of addiction – getting control over your mental and physical health

Drug and alcohol addiction has become an epidemic in the modern society. With people dealing with social and professional pressure many have turned towards the short-term release drugs and alcohol provide, and addiction has become an issue in many scenarios. Regardless of what has pushed you into becoming an addict in the first place, you are probably well-aware of the pitfalls of your problem, and the life threatening risk that may be lying ahead of you. It’s your responsibility to take action and seek solutions in order to restore your mental and physical health balance, and prevent you addiction from conquering your life entirely. While the process is not an easy or short one, as long as you follow the right steps, sobriety can be achieved and happiness without drugs or alcohol is possible.

Seek a good rehab centre

Going to rehab might be far from what you want at the moment. Actually admitting your problem in front of strangers (considering the social stigma revolving around addiction) is not easy, and enrolling in a facility of this kind might seem similar to hospitalisation. Dealing with fears and doubts on the matter is however natural, but you need to acknowledge the actual, real need of getting professional help, this being the only long-term effective solution you have. Because you do not have the resources to fight against addiction on your own, and relapse is always a potential issue, rehabilitation at a good centre is the way to go. However, not all options available will provide you with the same benefits and supportive techniques, so you should do your research properly in advance, and choose a clinic with a high success rate. Addicts are advised to seek facilities that encompass a personalised recovery process and don’t utilise a standard approach towards each one of their patients. Details that need to be addressed before making a choice are the certification and license of the facility, its longevity in the industry, as well as positive testimonials from patients who have underwent treatment there. If all signs indicate that the clinic can be trusted, you should give it your consideration.

Analyse treatment options

Besides looking into rehab clinics, you need to also be aware of the various forms of treatments available. Although treatments that rely on prescription drugs and follow certain predetermined recovery steps might be the most widely used by clinics, seeking natural alternatives if the better choice to make. One treatment plan that has proven to provide successful results and involves minimal risks is Ibogaine treatment. Ibogaine, which is a natural psychedelic substance, found in a Western African shrub, has been used for a long term on all sorts of healing rituals and ceremonies, and has been recently introduced I the drug rehabilitation world by professionals with a visionary perspectives on addiction recovery. While the substance has not been entirely accepted by all experts, proof has been provided that shows the right dosage of Ibogaine can work extremely well in eliminating drug substance related cravings, thus making the entire process of coping with drug withdrawal much easier for the patient. This is one option worth thinking about, but you have many other possibilities that might work better for your specific situation. After finding a good rehab centre, take some time to discuss with the experts there about your options and engage in a treatment plan that you think would fit your needs best.

Join support groups – a unified approach towards recovery

Knowing that you are not the only one going through such a difficult time, not the only one who has fallen in the pitfalls of addiction and getting acquainted with other’s similar experience will make your healing process more effective. Giving and receiving support towards and from others in the same position has proven to work wonders, so joining a group that targets recovery can be a wise decision to make. It may be difficult to express your feelings and emotional burdens with your loved ones, who might not be able to fully understand since they haven’t experienced drug or alcohol addiction themselves, so talking with someone who has will be necessary. There are sessions being organised regularly for addicts, and it only takes one attendance to actually understand why joining a support group can be so highly beneficial. Whether it’s before or after undergoing a rehab treatment process, get in on a unified approach towards recovery and attend support group meetings – it will do you more good than expected.

Rebuilding ridges with your close ones – strong social connections

Besides the emotional struggles and career difficulties your addiction might have brought into your life one other area it has probably caused damage is your relationship with the people you love. Drugs and alcohol are known for ruining personal connections, regardless if it’s a romantic relationship, communication with family members or regular friendships. In order for the results of your effort to actually pay off and be long-lasting ones, you need to prioritise strong social interactions and to get the support of close ones. This is not a battle you can fight on your own, and full recovery will not be accessible if you lack the moral support of those around you. Besides getting the treatment you require, and obtaining professional help on the matter, focus on rebuilding bridges with your loved ones as well. If you have isolated yourself over the last period of time, doing that might seem hard, but the effect resorted relationship will have in your journey towards sobriety cannot be denied.

Regardless if it’s alcohol, or drugs, addiction can affect all areas of your life and led to a degrading mental and physical health. The risks that come with this issue cannot be denied, and taking action immediately is advised. Although managing to overcome your addiction, to fight your cravings and to take full control over your mental and physical health again might initially seem impossible, with the right coping mechanisms, treatments and support, you will be able to win the battle against addiction. Keep in mind these guidelines and use them to your advantage