The perfect gift for the chocolate lover in your life

In good news for chocolate lovers everywhere, you can now buy a scented candle that smells exactly like Aero chocolate. The brand new limited-edition ‘Chocolate Bliss’ candle comes from the candle brand Lily-Flame and is made to fill your home with the luxurious scent of chocolate.

In partnership with the popular chocolate brand, it will even arrive with a FREE box of Aero Bliss to enjoy with it, because you will definitely crave a bite of some chocolate after smelling this candle.

Described as ‘Velvety, Bubbly, Perfection!’, the candle makes reference to the classic and recognisable Aero chocolate that we all know and love for its bubbly, light texture.

The candle has a burn time of 35 hours and has base notes of chocolate, middle notes of chocolate, oh and top notes of chocolate!

We think this would make a great gift for a loved one that you’re missing at the moment or for yourself as a lockdown treat.

Order your candle here (it costs £8.95 for the candle, with the box of chocolates).

The Aero Bliss range features Aero Bliss Mixed – including Salted Caramel, Milk Chocolate, and Hazelnut Praline flavoured chocolates, and the NEW Aero Bliss Peppermint for the peppermint lovers. Aero Bliss is available from major supermarkets and convenience stores